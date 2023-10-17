Anupamaa Written Update, October 17, 2023: Vanraj loses his calm after Suresh Rathod instigates to hit him

Anupamaa E1076, October 17, 2023: Toshu and Kinjal feel guilty for not giving their statements in Samar's murder case. Kinjal tells Toshu that they should tell the family members about their decision. Anupamaa gets emotional remembering Samar and feels happy as her son's eyes are being donated to someone in need. Anupamaa talks to Samar's photo and tells him that they will be celebrating Navratri only for him. She mentions how she is upset with Adhik, Pakhi, Kinjal, and Toshu. While she expresses, Anuj observes her from a distance.

Kinjal tells Toshu that they need to tell the family about her shifting to the UK. Toshu asks Kinjal if they can come to the UK on a tourist visa but Kinjal explains to him that they are planning to settle there and a tourist visa won't work. Kinjal tells Toshu that she does not want to separate him from his family but now the circumstances have forced her to make the decision to go to the UK. She tells him that for now, he will have to stay with the family as Vanraj is not keeping well.

Kinjal confesses how everyone is upset with them and now she doesn't feel like living with the family. Kinjal explains to Tishu that first she will go and settle there and then he can come with Pari forever. Toshu asks Kinjal when to tell the family about their decision. Kinjal says that they should tell during Navratri celebrations. On the other hand, Anupamaa tells Samar that she will take care of Dimpy and his child. Anuj's phone rings and Anupamaa sees him.

Anuj tells Anupamaa to stay in the room while she disagrees. She agrees after Anuj convinces her and he goes separate to sleep. Anuj remembers Samar's death and his memories and Anupamaa's allegations haunt him. Malti Devi witnesses Anuj in tension and promises herself to bring Anuj back to normal. Kavya wakes up and sees Vanraj is missing. Kavya panics as she can't find Vanraj anywhere. The Shah family worries as they couldn't find Vanraj.

Meanwhile, Vanraj is numb as he walks on the road and remembers his fond memories with Samar. Barkha, Anuj, and Malti Devi see Anuj sleeping on the sofa in the hall. Anupamaa feels worried as Anuj feels unwell. Anupamaa gets a call from Toshu and she then requests to go to Shah's house. Malti Devi taunts Anupamaa for going out on Navratri's first day. Anupamaa requests her that she will perform the pooja and go. Malti Devi gets upset with Anupamaa as she doesn't care about the house, Anuj and Choti Anu. Anupamaa prays to gof for her family.

Vanraj reaches the club where Samar died and fights to enter. Anupamaa and Anuj try to stop Vanraj and both fall down. Anuj tries to take control over Vanraj but Anupamaa interrupts and tries to stop him. Meanwhile, Anuj's driver records a video and sends it to Kavya. Shah's family is shocked to see Vanraj's condition. Suresh Rathod arrives and witnesses Vanraj's condition.

Advertisement

Anupamaa convinces Vanraj to stop and takes him home with them. Suresh Rathod arrives and triggers Vanraj to attack him so that his driver can record the video. Vanraj attacks him and Suresh gets evidence against the Shah family to save his son. The episode ends.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, October 16, 2023: Vanraj gets diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder