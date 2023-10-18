Anupamaa Written Update, October 18, 2023: Dimpy promises to fulfil Samar's wish; Pakhi reveals shocking news

Anupamaa E1077, October 18, 2023: Anupamaa and Anuj stop Vanraj as he attacks Suresh Rathod whereas Suresh is happy as everything is getting recorded. Samar's students arrive at Shah's house to offer their condolences. They remember Samar and confess to Dimpy that they won't be participating in the dance competition. They tell Dimpy that it was Samar's wish to participate in the dance competition and he wanted to teach dance to poor students by using their winning amount.

Dimpy tells the students that they will fulfill Samar's last wish by participating in the dance competition and even winning the competition. Dimpy looks at Samar's photo and promises him that she will fulfill his wish. Everyone praises Dimpy but Baa gets upset. Malti Devi stops Romil from going outside and asks him where he is going. She tells him that Anupamaa would have also asked him the same question. Romil refuses to answer her question and tells her she should stop taking control of the house.

Malti Devi tells Romil that he is staying in her son's house. However, Romil hits back saying the same and both argue. Barkha listens to their conversation and wishes that Malti Devi should go against Romil and throw him out of the house. Vanraj fumes with anger as Anupamaa and Anuj stop him from attacking Suresh Rathod. Anupamaa gets worried for Vanraj.

Everyone praises Dimpy for her decision to fulfill Samar's dream. However, Baa opposes her decision and tells her that she is pregnant and she shouldn't dance. Everyone convinces Baa to allow Dimpy to dance. Baa then explains that people will taunt Dimpy for moving on but Kinjal and Kavya explain Baa.

Kavya extends support to Dimpy for fulfilling Samar's wish. Dimpy confides in Kavya and shares how her life is incomplete. Kavya consoles her and encourages her to live her life and fulfill her wishes. Dimpy shares how Kinjal, Toshu, and Pakhi have backed out from Samar's case but Kavya explains to her that Vanraj, Anupamaa, and Anuj will always fight for Samar's justice.

Anupamaa and Anuj bring Vanraj home and the Shah family expresses concern over his condition. When Kavya tells Vanraj to think about their baby, Vanraj refuses saying that it is not his baby. Kavya breaks down hearing this statement while Anupamaa consoles her. Anupamaa breaks down seeing everyone's condition and the tension.

Baapuji gets emotional seeing Vanraj talking to Samar's photo. Baapuji talks to Vanraj and makes him laugh. Anupamaa asks Anuj about the call that he got from the inspector but he tells her that he will tell her about it when it's the right time. Pakhi suddenly appears and hugs Anupamaa as she cries. Shah's family celebrates Navratri.

Pakhi cries as she reveals that she can never be a mother. Everyone in the Kapadia mansion is shocked to hear this news. Anupamaa gets emotional hearing this news. Kinjal asks Toshu when he will tell the family about their relocating to the UK. Vanraj listens to their half-conversation and panics. Vanraj pleads to Toshu to not leave him. Toshu tells Vanraj that he is not going anywhere.

Advertisement

Anupamaa consoles Pakhi and Adhik and tells them not to lose hope. She tells them that they should keep praying and take a second opinion. Anupamaa tells Pakhi that if there is no option left then they can even adopt a child. The episode ends.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, October 17, 2023: Vanraj loses his calm after Suresh Rathod instigates to hit him