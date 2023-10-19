Anupamaa Written Update, October 19, 2023: Vanraj loses calm after hearing shocking news about Samar's case

Anupamaa E1078, October 19, 2023: Anupamaa explains to Pakhi and Adhik that they can adopt a child but Pakhi refuses saying she wants her own child. Pakhi gets emotional as she shares with Anupamaa and everyone that she wants her own child, she wants to get pregnant, she wants to put on weight, she wants her pregnancy glow, she wants mood swings, cravings, labor pain, baby shower and everything. Pakhi cries saying that she wants to have her own baby and walks away. Anupamaa prays to God for Pakhi saying that God should give Pakhi an opportunity to be a mother, be it anyway.

Anupamaa and Kapadia family celebrates Navratri at Shah's house. Anupamaa gets emotional remembering Samar and convinces everyone to celebrate the festival for Samar. Soon, a woman arrives with her kid who has Samar's eyes. Anupamaa gets happy seeing them and tells Shah family that Samar's eyes were donated to Laksh. Everyone gets emotional seeing Laksh's eyes and remembering Samar. Everyone cries while doing Garba as they see Samar.

Anuj gets a phone call from the inspector, and the inspector tells Anuj that Vanraj attacking Suresh Rathod's video has gone viral and will affect their case. The inspector tells Anuj that Suresh Rathod will show the video in court and claim that Vanraj has lost his mental balance. The cop also tells Anuj that he is the sole witness in this case, and because of this video, the case is weak, and Sonu might also get bail.

Anupamaa listens to Anuj's conversation with the inspector. Anupamaa tells Anuj that Sonu shall be punished before Navratri, and she has trust in God. Malti Devi listens to their conversation and worries that Anuj might be in trouble. She gets angry as she feels Anupamaa doesn't care about Anuj. Vanraj questions Anuj about the case and insists him not worry about Samar's case.

Baa talks to Kavya and tells her to take care of herself. She inquires about Vanraj's health. Later, Malti Devi sees Anuj cooking breakfast and inquires about Anupamaa. He tells her that Anupamaa is sleeping as she didn't sleep the whole night. Malti Devi gets angry thinking that Anuj is sacrificing his life for Anupamaa and Samar's case.

Baa stops Kinjal and Toshu as they head out and tell them to take Pari with them as she will not be able to take care of Pari. However, Kinjal and Toshu explain to Baa that they won't be able to take care of Pari for a day. Kavya interrupts Kinjal and Baa's conversation and tells Kinjal that they should go and she will take care of Pari. While leaving Kinjal and Toshu's paper of UK embassy falls and Kavya sees the documents.

Vanraj fumes with anger after he sees on the news that his video of attacking Suresh Rathod is getting viral and that Sonu might get bail. Anupamaa tells Anuj not to go office alone. Anuj promises her that he will take care of himself. The episode ends.

