Anupamaa Written Update, October 20, 2023: Anupamaa motivates Vanraj to not lose hope and confidence

Anupamaa E1079, October 20, 2023: Anupamaa and Anuj watch the news and Vanraj's viral video where he was attacking Suresh Rathod. Anupamaa and everyone at the Kapadia mansion watch the news where Suresh Rathod claims that his son is innocent and Vanraj has lost his mental state. Anuj reveals that their case is weak as Suresh will use Vanraj's video against the case. Ankush taunts Pakhi and Adhik saying that even the family members are not agreeing to give their statements. Malti Devi worries about Anuj.

Anupamaa loses her calm after seeing Suresh defending his son. She mentions how she will do everything so that Samar gets justice. Baa stops Dimpy from going to the dance class and tells her that Sonu and his goons can cause her harm. Dimpy argues that there is less time in the dance competition and she will have to go. The neighbours taunt Dimpy for dancing again after losing her husband. Baa hits back with a taunt and asks them to leave.

Baa requests Dimpy to not go but Anupamaa comes to Dimpy's rescue. Baa taunts Dimpy for being a widower and tells her that the world will judge her for her actions. However, Anupamaa slams Baa for using the word widower and states how women should not be judged. She tells Baa how women should have equal rights as compared to men. Baa argues but Anupamaa supports Dimpy. Dimpy gets emotional seeing Anupamaa supporting her and thanks her. Baa warns Dimpy and Anupamaa that if anything wrong happens they will be responsible.

Anupamaa allows Dimpy to go and tells her to be careful. She gets happy seeing Dimpy moving on and fulfilling Samar's dreams. Anupamaa sees Vanraj's condition and explains to him to not lose his calm. Anupamaa convinces Vanraj to not lose his calm and to stay strong in this tough time. She encourages Vanraj to not lose hope and confidence for Samar's sake. Anupamaa tells Vanraj to say his favorite line 'Vanraj Shah is back' and Vanraj gains confidence back. Baa, Baapuji, Kavya and Anupamaa gets happy seeing Vanraj.

Meanwhile, Barkha and Adhik discuss Pakhi's condition when suddenly Malti Devi asks about the ongoing projects and their files. Barkha denies politely saying that everyone is taking care of the business. Barkha releases Malti Devi's intentions of taking control of the business. However, Malti Devi insists Barkha and Adhik for the file but Adhik refuses to give it saying it is confidential. Malti Devi then tells them that she will directly talk to Anuj. Barkha and Adhik worry thinking about Malti Devi's intentions. Anupamaa tells Baa and Baapuji to give Vanraj some time. Someone knocks on the door and Anupamaa approaches the door. The episode ends.

