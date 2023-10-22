Anupamaa Written Update, October 22, 2023: Anupama and Devika strive to find evidence for Samar's case

Anupamaa E1081, October 22, 2023: Baa gets angry seeing Kinjal and Toshu after they return from the UK embassy. Dimpy then informs them that Sonu Rathod's goons had arrived at their house and threatened them. Kinjal and Toshu get worried and Vanraj assures them that everyone is safe. Toshu panics and tells Vanraj to withdraw Samar's case so that everyone is safe. Anupamaa slams Pakhi for not giving her statement in Samar's case and raising her voice.

Anupamaa lashes out at Pakhi and tells her that she will be practical when something wrong happens to her. Toshu gets angry at Vanraj and informs Shah family that he is moving to the UK with Kinjal and Pari. The Shah family is shocked after learning of their decision and Vanraj slams him for thinking about himself. Anuj gets a call where he is informed that the court's hearing is scheduled to happen after two days. Anupamaa, Anuj and Vanraj worry about the hearing date.

Vanraj confesses his feelings to Baapuji and expresses how he feels disappointed for not striving to get Samar justice. Everyone worries about the court date and pray to God for Samar's justice. Anupamaa and Devika reach Sonu's cafe to find evidence against him. Devika pretends to be a food blogger and interacts with Sonu's friend Vinay to find evidence against Sonu.

Malti Devi taunts Anuj for letting Anupamaa go alone to find evidence and tells him that Anupamaa should ask her before going. Barkha taunts Malti Devi for trying tactics to manipulate Anuj against Anupamaa. Vinay flirts with Devika and tells her that she should come to her hotel. Devika promises him to come next time and walks away after talking to him. Meanwhile, Anupamaa records their interaction.

Anupamaa and Devika then rush from there. On the other hand, Anuj also arrives at the location and meets them. Vinay notices that Devika forgot her earphone and reaches towards the exit gate to give her the earphone. Anupamaa, Anuj, and Devika hide after seeing Vinay and then rush away from the restaurant. Devika brings Anupamaa and Anuj on a tea date and leaves them alone. The episode ends.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, October 20, 2023: Anupamaa motivates Vanraj to not lose hope and confidence