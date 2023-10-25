Anupamaa Written Update, October 25, 2023: Vanraj challenges Suresh Rathod to put Sonu behind bars

Anupamaa E1084, October 25, 2023: Anuj informs Anupama that his statements were not enough to win Samar's case. He justifies that there was no murder weapon, and the judge didn't consider their side as there was no evidence. Anuj informs Anupama that Sonu has been released as per the court's order. Anupama and Anuj fume with anger as they see Suresh Rathod celebrating his son Sonu's victory. Suresh taunts Anupama in front of the media for being fake.

Aupama feels unconscious, but Devika explains to her that it was not her fault for being late. Anupama tells Anuj, Devika, and Ankush that they have just lost the case and not hope. She tells them that the war is not over. Malti Devi feels worried thinking about everyone's taunts while she dances. She promises herself to make the house her own and promises everyone to convince everyone in support. While Barkha observes her as Malti Devi performs.

Vanraj loses calm after he learns the truth about Sonu getting released from jail. Vanraj taunts Pakhi, Toshu, Adhik, and Kinjal for not standing against the truth due to which they lost the case. Dimpy is shocked after learning the truth about losing the case. Amidst this, Suresh Rathod and Sonu arrive at the Shah house. Vanraj charges Suresh, but Suresh's bodyguard starts recording, due to which Anupama and Anuj stop him. Suresh and Sonu instigate the Vanraj and Shah family by offering them sweets owing to his win in the case.

Suresh slams Vanraj for filing a case against his son. Vanraj warns Suresh Rathod and Sonu that one day he will also bring sweets at his house after he sees Sonu being hanged or being punished in Samar's case. Vanraj tells him that the war has just begun, and they will surely win. The Shah family applauds Vanraj's statements and eats the sweet.

Pakhi and Adhik watch the news and discuss how Anupama and Vanraj should understand that they will not win. Romil arrives and slams Pakhi and Adhik for not giving their statements in Samar's case. Barkha arrives and asks Romil to not interfere in the family problem. However, Romil continues slamming Adhik and Pakhi and takes a jibe at Pakhi for not supporting her mother and not fighting for her brother.

Anupama consoles Baapuji as he worries about the case. Dimpy arrives and tells Anupama to stop fighting for Samar's justice. She explains how it will take years but still, they will never get justice. Anupama tells her that she will fight until she gets justice. However, Dimpy explains how the family is not in support of this case, and no one wants to stay close to one another. Dimpy and Baapuji then tell Anupama that Toshu and Kinjal are moving to the UK. Anupama gets shocked.

In the meantime, Malti Devi tells someone on the phone how she is relieved as the case is shut. She then teaches dance to Choti Anu and her friends. Barkha interrupts and asks Malti Devi if she has taken permission from Anupama or not. Barkha informs Malti Devi that the Kapadia mansion and the business are in Anupama's name and she must get permission from her. Malti Devi is shocked to hear this news from Barkha.

Anupama confronts Kinjal and Toshu and asks them if they are moving to the UK. When Toshu confirms, Anupama informs them saying that no one will stop them and they can move away from the family. The episode ends.

