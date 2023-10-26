Anupamaa Written Update, October 26, 2023: Pakhi is upset as Anupamaa and Anuj bring Dimpy to Kapadia mansion

Anupamaa E1085, October 26, 2023: Anupamaa tells Kinjal and Toshu that she understands their decision to move to the UK. Anupamaa asks them why they want to move out now. She tells them that the family needs their support now and they can move out later. Anupamaa explains how she is not against their decision, but they should give it a second thought for the family's sake.

Baa sees Anupamaa lost in thoughts. When she asks Anupamaa what happened, Anupamaa expresses how the fight for Samar's case is complicated. Baa shares how one grandson is no more and another grandson is leaving the family. Anupamaa explains to Baa how every individual has the right to think for themselves and how they cannot stop them from doing anything.

Anupamaa and Baa enjoy kheer together. Anupama tells Baa how she has thought something for Dimpy. Meanwhile, Malti Devi thinks about what Barkha told her about Anupamaa owning Anuj's property and business. Malti Devi, Barkha, and Pakhi get confused seeing as Anupama and Anuj bring Dimpy with them to the Kapadia mansion. Malti Devi praises Dimpy for getting back to her dance academy.

Pakhi tells Dimpy that if she is staying at the Kapadia mansion, she should make sure not to make them feel guilty for not giving their statement. Dimpy tells her that she will not taunt anyone for anything but also won't listen to anyone's taunt. Kavya, Baa, and Bapuji worry about Vanraj as he apologizes to Samar in sleep. Baa expresses how Vanraj and Anupamaa shouldn't have filed the case as the family is breaking because of it. Baapuji has the same thought.

Anupamaa explains to Pakhi that she should behave with Dimpy as she is Samar's wife, and she will soon be a mother. Pakhi doesn't take it well as she thinks that Anupamaa is taunting her about her infertility. Anupamaa slams Pakhi and tells her not to use her grief as her weapon. Pakhi then thinks that if Dimpy shows her attitude she will not spare her.

Anupamaa tells Anuj how Pakhi is not happy about Dimpy coming home and explains how she is not behaving. While they have this conversation, Malti Devi arrives and tells Anupamaa to not worry about Choti Anu, Romil, business, and the house as she will take care of everything. Anupamaa and Anuj are shocked listening to this. Anupamaa then replies to Malti Devi saying that she should only take care of Choti Anu and rest everything she will manage. Anuj agrees with Anupamaa.

Barkha then taunts Malti Devi as Anuj supports Anupamaa. Anuj gives a shoulder massage to Anupamaa, and then she receives Baa's message. In her message, Baa tells Anupamaa to withdraw the case as everyone is backing out. Anupama gets emotional acknowledging Anuj's support. Anupamaa tells Anuj that on this Dusshera, she will punish Suresh Rathod and his son Sonu Rathod.

A week's leap is shown. The Kapadia family pray together. While praying, Malti Devi worries about her son Anuj as he is supporting Anupama, on the other hand, Barkha thinks that Anupamaa should withdraw the case. She thinks about how it has been one week Anupamaa and Anuj are planning something.

Baa and Vanraj taunt Toshu and Kinjal for moving to the UK. Baapuji interferes and tells them not to discuss it now as it is Dusshera. Vanraj asks Baa whether Anupamaa and Anuj have called them or not. Baa refuses saying they haven't. Vanraj shares with them that Anupamaa and Anuj asked him to wait till Dusshera as they are planning something with Devika against Sonu Rathod. Baapuji tells Vanraj not to worry.

Malti Devi observes Devika, Anupamaa, and Anuj from a distance as they discuss something about the plan and worries. Anupamaa, Devika and Anuj decide to execute their plan. The episode ends.

