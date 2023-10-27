Anupamaa Written Update, October 27, 2023: Anupama and Anuj's plan suceeds as Sonu Rathod gets arrested

Anupamaa E1086, October 27, 2023: Dimpy tells Pakhi that Barkha informed her about her infertility. Pakhi loses her calm and takes it in the wrong way. Pakhi taunts Dimpy for being pregnant and blames her for being responsible for taking Samar away from the family. Dimpy gets emotional listening to Pakhi's words. Pakhi feels bad and consoles Dimpy. Dimpy then confides in Pakhi and tells her how she is scared thinking about her future and her baby. She tells Pakhi that though she has family support, in the end, she is just alone.

Pakhi consoles Dimpy and indirectly tells her to think about her future and then make a decision about her life and the baby. Dimpy understands Pakhi's intention and thinks that being a single mother can be a tough decision. Anupama and Devika look for Anuj in the house but Malti Devi informs them that Anuj has left. Malti Devi worries about Anuj and Anupama's plan. Meanwhile, Anuj arrives and looks for Anupama. Malti Devi lies to him saying that Anupama is still in her room.

Sonu Rathod celebrates his victory with his friends, and Anupama arrives. Devika worries thinking why Anuj has not reached the location as per their plan. Meanwhile, Anuj looks for Anupama in his house and Romil informs him that Anupama and Devika have left. Anuj asks Malti Devi why did she tell him that Anupama is in the room. Malti Devi told Anuj that she assumed that Anupama had not left.

Anuj panics and leaves the Kapadia mansion. Romil questions Malti Devi for lying and warns her that if anything goes wrong in their plan then she will be responsible for it. Malti Devi prays for their plan to be successful. Devika waits for Anuj and worries thinking why he has not arrived at the location. Anupama has an intense conversation with Sonu and tells him to be a part of her truth and dare game.

Anupama gives Sonu a dare to speak the truth and instigates him saying that he is not courageous enough to perform the dare. Anupama slams Sonu for not doing the dare and slams his father Suresh Rathod for giving a gun to him. Sonu and Anupama get engaged in a war of words. Anuj panics thinking that Anupama and Devika are alone around Sonu.

Anupama incites Sonu to point his gun at her and slams his friends for being cowards. Anupama slams Sonu for being a coward and also insults his father Suresh. He tells Sonu that she doesn't feel that he must have killed Samar as he is a coward. Sonu loses his calm at Anupama and points a gun at her. Devika panics thinking that Anuj has not arrived and nor has the police.

Anupama tells Sonu to shoot her. Sonu then admits to killing Samar with the same gun. Anupama loses her calm and questions Sonu why he killed Samar. Anuj arrives and Sonu points his gun at Anuj. He confesses saying that day he wanted to kill Anuj but Samar got killed. Sonu tells Anuj and Anupama that he will kill both of them. He then shoots and Anupama saves Anuj.

The cops arrive and inform Sonu that there are hidden cameras in the cafe and everything has been recorded. The police tell Sonu that his confession about killing Samar has also been recorded. The cop warns Sonu that no one will be able to save him. The cop takes Sonu with him. Anupama gets emotional as she finally gets justice for Samar and she sees him smiling. Devika tells Anuj that he and the cops arrived at the right time. Anupama, Anuj and Devika get happy as Sonu has been arrested on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera. The episode ends.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.

