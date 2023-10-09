Anupamaa Written Update, October 9, 2023: Anuj breaks down after Anupamaa tells him to leave Shah house

Anupamaa E1068, October 9, 2023: Anupamaa recalls when she was pregnant with Samar after Toshu. She tells Vanraj how everyone expected her next child to be a girl, but a beautiful boy, Samar, was born. Vanraj reminisces how Samar was mischievous. Anupamaa remembers how Samar never left her alone for even a second. Vanraj adds how Toshu was in his team, and when Pakhi was born, she entered his team. Anupamaa mentions how Baa was always on his team, and Baapuji often tried to settle the matter. She breaks down while saying how Samar was in her team, and now he's no more. As Anupamaa and Vanraj have this conversation, Anuj gets emotional as he watches them from a distance.

Anupamaa cries mentioning how life never taught her to live without her child. Vanraj cries saying how usually a son does his father's cremation, but he had to do the cremation of his young son. Anuj also cries seeing Anupamaa and Vanraj. Later, the Shah family and the neighbours gather for Samar's last rites. Amidst this, a few neighbours gossip about Dimpy's life being shattered. They say Dimpy's first husband left her, and now her second husband is no more. The neighbours add that Samar's to-be-born child's life is already shattered as his father is no more. They add how Dimpy will survive this tough life as she is still young and her husband is dead. As they gossip, everyone from the Shah family listens, and Anupamaa finally breaks her silence.

Anupamaa tells neighbours how they are demotivating Dimpy with their words. She tells them how her entire family is with Dimpy and her child. She expresses that Samar is no more, but Dimpy and her entire family are here to take care of the child. Dimpy, Anupamaa, Pakhi and everyone break down remembering Samar. While Anuj steps ahead to console Anupamaa, Vanraj aggressively pulls him back. Vanraj warns Anuj to stay away from Anupamaa and their family. He tells Anuj how everyone is in pain because of him and drags him out of Shah's house.

Meanwhile, Anuj calls for Anupamaa and explains to her how he has not taken Samar's life. As Anuj tries convincing Anupamaa, Samar's photo frame falls. Everyone is shocked seeing this. Vanraj again pushes Anuj out of the house, but Anupamaa stops him. Anuj then begs Anupamaa to understand him and explains the entire incident. He tells how he would have died instead if he knew this would have happened to him.

Anupamaa tells Anuj that for now, she doesn't want to get involved in who is right and who is wrong. She cries as she tells him that she has lost her son, and for now, she wants to feel that pain. Anuj tells Anupamaa that he can't take away her pain but understands her loss. Anupamaa then interrupts and tells Anuj that he doesn't understand the pain as he has not lost his son, but she did. She cries and tells Anuj to leave Shah's house for now. Anuj breaks down in tears while leaving and he tells Anupamaa to take care. Anuj then remembers the incident, and Samar and gets emotional.

Baa gives medicines to Baapuji, and both talk about Samar's death. Baa and Bapuji discuss how they will have to be strong to take care of their family. While Baa cries saying how they will never see Samar again, Baapuji tells her that they will see him in his child. Baapuji then takes food to Anupamaa and tells her to eat. When she refuses, Bapuji feeds her and tells her to eat so that she can take care of Dimpy and the family and Samar's child.

Baa feeds Vanraj and tells him to take care of Pakhi, Toshu and Kinjal. She tells them that the family will have to take care of each other. Anupamaa takes food to Dimpy to feed her, and when she enters her room, she finds Dimpy lying down staring at Samar's T-shirt. Anupamaa cries looking at her. The episode ends.

