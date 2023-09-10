Anupamaa written update, September 10: Adhik gets a clean chit from Police, Romil worries

Anuj went to the hospital as police informed them that they had found a girl whose description matched Pakhi. Anupamaa stays at home with Barkha and Ankush. Meanwhile, Barkha, approaches Anupamaa, acknowledging that Anupamaa may not trust Adhik, but she insists that he is not capable of harming his own wife and doing something so drastic, even though he may have some shortcomings in his behavior. She pleads with Anupamaa to withdraw her complaint and promises that if Adhik is found guilty, she will break all ties with him. Anupamaa stays still and does not say anything.

Ankush says that he has known Adhik since childhood, and also vouches for Adhik's character in front of Anupamaa. Despite these pleas, Anupamaa is determined to find her daughter and she refuses to take back her complaint. Anupamaa asks Ankush to call Anuj, but he doesn't answer the call. Anupamaa starts worrying about Pakhi even more.

Ultimately, Barkha and Ankush decide to bring Anupamaa to the Shah house, realizing that she needs the support of her family in this difficult time. Anupamaa is emotionally distraught when she arrives at the Shah house, where she is comforted by Leela. She hugs Leela and breaks down in her arms, leaving everyone shocked. Leela tries to comfort Anupamaa, but everyone starts worrying seeing her crying like this.

Ankush explains to the Shah family that it was becoming increasingly challenging to handle Anupamaa. Everyone asks about Anuj’s whereabouts when Ankush informs them that the Police have asked Anuj to visit the hospital as they have found a girl matching the Pakhi descriptions. Listening to this she vehemently asserts that the body discovered is not Pakhi, rejecting the notion.

Anuj finally arrives at the Shah house, confirming that the body found is not that of Pakhi. Anupamaa sighs in relief, however, the relief is short-lived as the inspector comes there. He informs them they have questioned Adhik and that Adhik confessed to raising his hand on his wife and admitted to involvement in fraudulent activities at Anuj's office but Adhik does not know anything about his wife's whereabouts. He has nothing to do with Pakhi’s kidnapping.

Barkha, who had been defending Adhik's innocence, expresses her frustration and says that she was telling everyone about it but no one listened to her. Adhik arrives at the Shah house, confronting the family. Vanraj, Samar, and Toshu remain skeptical and accuse Adhik of manipulating the situation. Adhik pleads with Anupamaa to consider the possibility that he may have been a neglectful husband but asserts that he is not the kidnapper.

Romil, on the other hand, receives a phone call and learns that the situation is becoming complicated due to police involvement. His friend warns him about the risks involved if they get caught, hinting at a hidden truth.

Amidst the turmoil, Adhik urges the family to explore the possibility of another person being responsible for Pakhi's kidnapping. Barkha, Ankush, and Anuj also lend their support to this idea, highlighting the need for a broader perspective.

Advertisement

Adhik remembers everything he did to Pakhi and regrets his decisions. He blames himself and tries to punish himself by hitting his hand on the wall. Anupamaa arrives there and stops him. While still resentful of Adhik's actions towards her daughter, she agrees to consider other possibilities. She brings Adhik in front of everyone and asks everyone to listen to him once.

Advertisement

Romil is worried that if the police can find out the truth he will be in a lot of trouble. The family vows to find Pakhi at any cost and prays to Kanha Ji to keep his graceful eyes and handful of blessings on the Pakhi.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.