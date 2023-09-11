Anupamaa written update, September 11: Anupamaa suspects Romil's involvement in Pakhi’s kidnapping

Anuj and Anupamaa return home with Ankush, Barkha, and Adhik. Romil, who had initially appeared confident and composed, now begins to worry as he witnesses Adhik's return. He starts thinking about why the police released Adhik so soon and whether this is a warning sign for him.

On the other hand, Adhik seems perplexed by Romil's reaction, pondering why Romil is so concerned upon seeing him. Meanwhile, Barkha expresses her gratitude to Anupamaa for trusting Adhik, to which Anupamaa responds that she has stopped doubting him only for this matter but she didn’t trust him.

Anuj suggests that everyone should rest for a while and then search for Pakhi. Anupamaa, however, adamantly states that she will not rest until her daughter is found. Anuj, showing his concern, questions her effectiveness in finding Pakhi by merely standing in one place. Ankush agrees with Anuj. Anupamaa denies it, seeing this Ankush suggests Anuj to go to the police station. Romil is preoccupied with thoughts about what Adhik might have revealed to the police.

Anuj informs everyone that police will be coming to Kapadia Mention to investigate further. They want to check Pakhi’s room and will be checking everyone’s phone.

Hearing this, Romnil gets more worried and his hands start shaking uncontrollably. Romil leaves from there, but Anupamaa sees this. He retreats to his room, trying to conceal his growing fear and concern.

The next day, Anupamaa surprises Anuj with a heartfelt birthday wish, presenting him with a rose and a touching poem. Anuj is moved by her thoughtful gesture, thanking her for remembering his birthday even during such trying times.

Anupamaa expresses her belief that moments of happiness should not be missed, even in the midst of sorrow. She openly declares her love for both her daughter and her husband, apologizing for her limited ability to celebrate the occasion.

Anuj, deeply touched, assures her that her gesture is more than enough and expresses his gratitude for her remembrance. He recounts how they met and celebrated his birthday for the first time in Shah House, reminiscing about the special moment. Anuj expresses his love for her and looks forward to celebrating once Pakhi returns. Anupamaa and Anuj pray to Kanha Ji for good news in this time of sorrow on the auspicious day of Janmashtami.

On the other hand, Vanraj offers prayers to God, seeking protection for his children, especially Pakhi. Simultaneously, Anupamaa does Krishna Janmasthmi aarti at her home praying for her daughter's safe return and for the festival to become a true celebration once more. The entire family joins aarti and they express their heartfelt wishes for Pakhi's return. Romil, however, leaves in the middle of the aarti.

Anupamaa notices Romil's absence and inquires about his whereabouts. Romil was in his room talking to one of his friends and asking them not to message or call him.

Adhik approaches him and gives prasad. Adhik warns Romil that his involvement in Pakhi's kidnapping will soon become apparent to everyone, and he threatens dire consequences. Romil, his hand trembling, can only watch as Adhik walks away, leaving him in a state of fear and turmoil.

Romil tries to sneak out of the house. He notices Anupamaa in the kitchen and hides from her. However, Anupamaa sees his reflection in the window's mirror and keeps a close eye on him while he sneaks out. Anupamaa follows Romil and outside. Anupamaa, trailing Romil in an auto, struggles with her doubts. She reflects on Romil's lie about Pakhi leaving with Adhik and the trembling hands she observed earlier.

Romil, unaware of Anupamaa's pursuit, is in a different auto on his way to a clandestine meeting with his friend. Romil arrives at his friend's house and Anupamaa continues to follow him, determined to uncover the truth behind Romil's actions.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.