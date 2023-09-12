Anupamaa written update, September 12: Anupamaa confronts Romil, he breaks down

Romil reached his friend's home. Romil knocked on the door, anxiously waiting for his friend to open the door. Anupamaa's gaze fixated on him. Her eyes are filled with curiosity and concern, she is still praying for her assumption about Romil to be wrong. Romil, getting restless and unable to delay any longer, retrieved a set of spare keys hidden beneath a potted plant and let himself in. The moment he stepped inside, shock coursed through him like an electric current. His eyes fell upon something that sent shivers down his spine.

Anupamaa got close to the door and started looking inside. Peering into the house from the doorway she noticed Pakhi's handbag on a table. Panic seized her, and she called out for her daughter, her voice trembling with fear. She cried Sweety’s name and ran inside the house. She took the handbag and started crying. She turned to Romil, her voice trembling, and demanded to know the whereabouts of her daughter.

Romil was taken aback by Anupamaa's sudden appearance and her distress. Anxiously, Anupamaa rummaged through Pakhi's purse, looking for her phone but she couldn’t find it. Romil started crying and slapping himself.

On the other hand, Vanraj was leaving the home but Leela stopped and asked him where he was going. Vanraj said that he couldn't wait any longer and was setting out to search for Pakhi himself. He said that he would not rest until he found Pakhi. Samar and Toshu stop Vanraj and tell him that they will go out and look for Pakhi. Toshu tells Samar that he knows some people who can help them find Pakhi, however, they are very dangerous. Determined to find Pakhi, Samar agreed.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa scrutinized her surroundings to look for any sign of Pakhi. She asked Romil again and demanded that he should speak up. Anupamaa said that Romil saw them crying, looking for their daughter but he still chose to remain silent. She recounted how they had filed a police complaint, leading to Adhik's arrest, but Romil had chosen to withhold everything from them.

Anupamaa asked Romil to tell her everything but Romil started shivering. Anupamaa grabbed Romil by the collar and forcefully led him out of the house.

Back at the Shah house, Leela expresses her concerns about Pakhi's safety and prays to Kanha Ji. Hasmukh urged her to remain optimistic, but Leela couldn't shake the feeling that the world was a dangerous place, and everyone harbored such fears. Dimpy supports Leela and says that Pakhi has undeniable strength and resilience and she wouldn’t let anything bad happen to her. Kavya added that Pakhi possessed both Vanraj's anger and Anupamaa's fortitude, which would serve her well in difficult situations

While Toshu was driving, a girl came in front of their car whose attire resembled Pakhi's. Excitement surged through them, and they rushed to approach her. However, their hopes were quickly dashed when they realized that she was not Pakhi but a stranger recording a video for social media. Toshu scolded her for her recklessness.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa confronted Romil. She dragged him by his collar and Romil started crying and begs for mercy. She accused Romil of remaining silent despite witnessing their anguish. She reminded him that she had extended her trust by welcoming him into their home, but he had betrayed that trust by kidnapping her daughter. As Romil tearfully begged for a chance to explain, Anupamaa's frustration reached its breaking point. She refused to accept his apologies and insisted on knowing the whereabouts of her daughter.

In the midst of this turmoil, Romil confessed that he kidnapped Pakhi. He recounted overhearing Pakhi's conversation with Adhik, learning that she was planning to visit Shah House for the Rakhi celebration. Romil asks his friend to call Pakhi and tell her that he is Adhik’s friend, requesting her to help him in planning a surprise for Adhik. He convinced her to leave the house without informing anyone.

Romil further explained that he only planned to keep Pakhi for one night and then leave her in the morning, however, she escaped. Romil said that he never planned to hurt anyone, it was just a prank.

Anupamaa's anger flared. She asked him why he did all this. Romil said that since the day he kept his foot in the house Adhik and Pakhi were making his life a living hell. Even Adhik framed him for stealing the money and Pakhi supported him. He said that he was just looking to get them back by doing this prank, it is merely tit for tat situation. Anupamaa slapped Romil.

Toshu and Samar reached a gang member. He told them that Pakhi hadn’t been kidnapped, but he was worried that this might be a job or human trafficking. Samar was devastated by this revelation, and Toshu struggled to hold back his emotions, fearing the worst.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.