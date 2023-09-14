Anupamaa written update, September 14: Pakhi returns home, Vanraj urges Romil's jail

Guru Maa reaches there and identifies Pakhi. The goons left as soon as Guru Maa arrived there. She sits near Pakhi and sees that she is in bad condition. Pakhi finds herself in a desperate situation, and upon seeing Guru Maa she cries out for help. Gurumaa, displaying her compassionate side, lends a helping hand to Pakhi, assisting her in getting back on her feet. Meanwhile, Anuj talks to the police and asks them to look for Pakhi everywhere.

Anupama, overwhelmed with worry, suddenly starts looking at the door. Anuj and Ankush, perplexed by her actions, question her about what she's looking at outside. Anupama, still looking outside, says that Sweety is on her way. Barkha says that Sweety is not outside, but Anupama continues to gaze hopefully at the door.

Ankush appears visibly upset with Romil, and the tension in the room is palpable. However, the atmosphere shifts dramatically when Gurumaa appears with Pakhi. Upon seeing Pakhi, Anupama ran towards her and hugged her. Anuj, Ankush, Adhik, and Barkha also follow Anupama and are filled with relief seeing Pakhi. Romil was looking at them from a distance and tears ran down his cheeks as he saw Pakhi.

Anuj looked at Gurumaa, but he couldn’t believe his eyes. She explains that she found Pakhi unconscious at the dhobi ghat. Guru Maa suddenly faints and Anuj catches her. He asks Anupama to take Pakhi inside, assuring her that he will take care of Guru Maa and he takes her inside. Anupama and Adhik takes Pakhi inside.

Back at Shah's house, Samar and Toshu say that they couldn’t find Pakhi. Vanraj didn’t react to this and stayed still. Suddenly, Vanraj receives a call from Anuj. He asks Anuj if they are able to find Pakhi. He ended the call and told everyone that Anuj asked us to visit Kapadia Mention. Vanraj tells everyone that they have found Pakhi and the family rushes to Anuj's house to meet with Pakhi.

On the other hand, Anupama helps Pakhi and helps her lay down on the bed. She tends to Pakhi with great care, expressing her gratitude that her daughter is safe and that happiness has returned to their lives. She thanks Kanha Ji for Pakhi’s safe return. Pakhi, however, is still under the influence of medication. She asks Anupama if they know how she got there and who kidnapped her. Anupama reassures her and advises her to get some rest.

Anupama was about to leave the room, when Adhik, comes near to Anupama. He folds his hands in front of her and asks her to permit him to stay with Pakhi for some time. Anupama grants his request and leaves the room, allowing Adhik to sit by Pakhi's side.

Adhik goes near Pakhi and overcome with emotion, he rests his head on her stomach and starts crying. He tells Pakhi that he got so scared and asked her to promise him that she would never leave him again. He tearfully apologizes for his past behavior, promising to be a better husband to her. Adhik tells her that he loves her so much.

Advertisement

In another room, Anupama and Anuj were talking and she gave him some medicines for Guru Maa. Anuj asks her if she is okay, to which Anupama says that now she is okay as her daughter is back home. He appreciates her support and admits his previous disbelief in her, expressing his desire for no one to suffer as Gurumaa has. He told Anupama that he had informed Vanraj and they were on their way.

Romil is sitting in his room, and he is crying his eyes out. He thanked God for safely returning Pakhi home.

Adhik asks Pakhi if she is all right. She mentions that she was treated person who had kidnapped her had done something to her. She told him that she was shocked but her kidnapper took really good care of her, giving her favorite food every few hours and placing her in a room with air conditioning. She explains that she had shouted for help, which might have led them to give her some sleeping pills. However, when she saw an opportunity, she managed to escape while still feeling the effects of the pills. She asks Adhik how she got back home. He tells her that Guru Maa helped her get back home. Pakhi again inquired if he knew, who was behind her kidnapping. Adhik reveals that Romil kidnaps her to vengence his revenge upon them. Pakhi is shocked.

Vanraj and the rest of the family gather around Pakhi, overjoyed to have her back. Vanraj cries, and hugs Pakhi asking her if she is okay.

Later, Vanraj vows to ensure that Romil faces the consequences of his actions, stating that he won't be lenient. Baa says that Romil deserves to go to jail. Romil crying asked everyone to forgive him as he didn’t intend to cause them any pain, as it was meant to be a prank and he had no idea things would escalate to this level. Nevertheless, Vanraj insists on taking him to the police station.

Ankush attempts to intervene and tells everyone that he will punish Romil himself. Romil offers his apologies to both Vanraj and Anupama, claiming that he never intended to harm Pakhi. Adhik, not ready to forgive him, believes Romil deserves to go to jail. Anuj interjects, reminding Adhik that he's not free of wrongdoing either.

Malti Devi enters the hall, looking for Pakhi. She asks everyone where is the girl. Anupama goes near Guru Maa, but she gets scared of her. Anupama tells her that she is her Anupama. Guru Maa is trying to recognize her.

Advertisement

This episode was watched on Hotstar.