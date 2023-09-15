Anupamaa written update, September 15: Pakhi forgives Romil and ties him rakhi

Guru Maa enters the hall and asks about Pakhi. Guru Maa is trying to recognize Anupamaa. Leela questions Anupamaa about the presence of her enemy (Guru Maa) in their house. Anupamaa asks Leela to look at her current state before discussing the matter. She tells Leela that it was Guru Maa who brought Pakhi back home. Leela acknowledges that Anupamaa has let go of much of her enmity but notes that today, her enemy has done a huge favor for them by bringing Pakhi back home safely.

Anupamaa suggests they talk later. She takes Guru Maa and makes her sit on the sofa. She then attempts to jog Guru Maa’s memory by questioning why she is looking at her like this. She asks Guru Maa to try and recognize her. Guru Maa, who had been unresponsive until now, suddenly gets up, surprising everyone. Hasmukh expresses his astonishment and asks Anupamaa how this happened. Anupamaa explains that she had seen Guru Maa on the day when Kavya had an accident, but later due to all the problems in the family she had been busy and couldn't locate her. She reveals that she had spoken to Nakul, who informed her that he had taken everything from Guru Maa and betrayed her, which had led to her current condition.

Anuj says that even in these difficult times, Guru Maa recognized Pakhi and brought her back home. Anupamaa agrees. Leela tells everyone that she used to hate Guru Maa for whatever she did but now seeing her like this her anger has shifted to sympathy.

Amidst this emotional turmoil, an inspector arrives, inquiring if Anuj had called regarding Romil. Romil, feeling remorseful, apologizes to Anuj, begging him not to send him to jail, and promises he will not do anything like this again. Romil starts begging Vanraj and Anupamaa as well. Toshu says that Romil should be sent to a juvenile home for what he did and he is a criminal.

Romil falls, and Pakhi rushes to his side and holds him. She declares that Romil won't go anywhere. This decision baffles Vanraj, he asks her if she is all right and why is she defending a criminal. Pakhi, however, defends Romil, saying that they have also been given second and third chances before, so Romil deserves a chance to make amends. Pakhi asks the police to drop all the charges against Romil and she will not be filing any complaint against him.

The inspector asks Anuj to come to the Police Station and complete all the formalities. Anupamaa concurs and says that Romil should be given a second chance but she emphasizes that Romil must work hard to earn forgiveness daily.

Pakhi decides to focus on celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan, suggesting they forget everything else for the moment. She ties Rakhi to her father, brothers, and Romil, and he promises her that he will try to become the best brother. Pakhi says that this is the best Rakhi gift anyone could get her.

Advertisement

Anuj asks Anupamaa if Pakhi is doing right by giving a second chance to Romil and Adhik. Anupamaa firmly states that she believes Romil has the potential to change, but she doesn't trust Adhik at all. Anupamaa says that she wishes that her instinct should be wrong and Pakhi should be right for trusting Adhik.

Anuj tells Anupamaa that he does not want Guru Maa to stay with them after what she has done with her. He says that they will give her the best medical treatment possible and they can send him to the hospital for that, but says that the final call will be whatever Anupamaa wants.

The family bids farewell to the Shahs. Vanraj tells Anupamaa that he is worried about Pakhi. He expresses his unease about Pakhi forgiving Romil and Adhik and living under the same roof as them. Vanraj, before leaving, requests Anupamaa to take care of Pakhi, knowing that his authority as a father diminishes after his daughter's marriage. Anupamaa reassures him that Anuj loves Pakhi like his own daughter and that she is not alone. Anupamaa and vanraj both thanked Anuj.

Romil, overwhelmed with emotions, kisses the rakhis Pakhi, and Choti Anu has tied him. Choti Anu comes there and asks why he is crying. Romil says that he is very happy and that he will protect Pakhi and Choti Anu from any harm, just like Samar and Toshu. He apologizes for his rudeness and embraces her.

On the other hand, Adhik confides in Barkha that he is relieved and happy about Pakhi's return and promises not to make any more mistakes.

As the Shah family leaves, Anuj receives a call and informs Anupamaa about a neurologist appointment for Guru Maa. They take her to the doctor, who diagnoses her with dissociative amnesia, a rare condition.

The doctor advises that constant reminders may help Guru Maa in her recovery. Anuj suggests admitting Guru Maa to a hospital or medical care facility for her safety. Anupamaa, feeling responsible for Guru Maa's condition, pleads with Anuj to take Guru Maa with them to the Kapadia Mention as she wants a chance to make things right. Anuj, despite his reservations, agrees to let her try. As Anupamaa goes to the washroom, Guru Maa starts playing with a paperweight and drops it on the floor by mistake. She gets up and is about to injure herself by keeping her foot on the paperweight, but Anuj intervenes and keeps his hand between and she affectionately calls him Beta.

Advertisement

This episode was watched on Hotstar.