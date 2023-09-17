Anupamaa written update, September 17: Anupamaa learns about Guru Maa's son’s adoption

Guru Maa hugged Anuj and he left from there. Pakhi is sitting with Guru Maa, who seems to be lost in her thoughts. Guru Maa, in her sleep, starts asking about her son and wonders why he hasn't come to meet her. Pakhi is worried about seeing Guru Maa like this in an unstable condition.

Meanwhile, Anuj is worried about Guru Maa's condition. He shares with Anupamaa that Guru Maa called him beta at the clinic. He tells Anupamaa that he is worried and doesn't want Guru Maa to stay with them. He recalls a recent incident when Guru Maa had threatened to take her revenge on Anupamaa. Anuj expresses his concern, mentioning that people with memory issues tend to forget about their old relationships and don’t make any new ones, however, in Guru Maa’s case, she is trying to form a relationship with Anuj. Anupamaa tries to reassure him, saying that Guru Maa might be confusing him with Nakul, whom she used to address as beta.

Anuj, however, remains anxious for everyone's well-being and feels a sense of unease. He requests Anupamaa to find Guru Maa's family and arrange for her departure. Anuj even says that he can make some arrangements for Guru Maa somewhere else and will bear all her medical expenses. Anupamaa promises to first attempt to locate her relatives.

In Shah house, Leela and Hasmukh share a light-hearted conversation. Hasmukh tells her that he earns a bit of money by telling stories to the neighborhood kids. He says that like this, the children will learn something new every day and he will also earn some money. Hasmukh says it's better than nothing. He explains that he doesn't want to be a burden and wishes to support his children. Leela smiles and agrees with Hasmukh. They share a playful moment when Hasmukh asks Leela to come with him the next time. When Leela asks why he wants her to come along, he tells her that when he tells scary stories to kids, Leela should give them an angry stare, which might make the kids more frightened. Both start laughing. Hasmukh asks about the whereabouts of the family members.

Leela tells him that no one is at home apart from Kavya, who is resting in her room. Leela becomes concerned about Guru Maa and asks Hasmukh to call Anupamaa to inquire about her. She wants to ensure that Guru Maa is safe.

On the other hand, Anupamaa is thinking about Guru Maa and Anuj. Pakhi comes there and notices Anupamaa's restlessness. She hands her the phone and asks her if she's going somewhere. Anupamaa tells her that she is heading to Gurumaa's dance academy. Pakhi appears curious and asks if there's anything more she wishes to discuss. Anupamaa admits that she can't give Pakhi her full attention at the moment. Pakhi asks if this is related to Romil and Adhik. Anupamaa acknowledges that she wants to share something with Pakhi as a friend and advises her to consider her words, even if she chooses not to accept the advice.

Anupamaa says that certain habits and thoughts are deeply ingrained and take time to change. She uses the example that it takes years for a woman to overcome fear, just as it takes time for a man to let go of his ego.

Pakhi defends Adhik and says that Adhik has truly changed, but Anupamaa suggests that change doesn't occur overnight and that even the weather doesn't change instantly. She advises Pakhi not to solely depend on others for her happiness and questions why she always follows Adhik rather than walking alongside him.

Anupamaa tells Pakhi that it’s okay to take someone else's help when needed. She recommends marriage counseling as an option. She encourages Pakhi to have an open conversation with a marriage counselor if necessary. Anupamaa leaves, leaving Pakhi to contemplate her words.

Anupamaa arrives at Guru Maa's dance academy, reminiscing about the past and reflecting on Anuj's concerns. She prays to Kanha ji for guidance in reuniting Guru Maa with her loved ones. While searching for any remnants of Guru Maa's belongings a lady comes there and asks Anupamaa to leave. Anupamaa requests her to look for anything that is left behind by Guru Maa. The lady asks Anupamaa to wait in the hall and then bring a suitcase, telling Anupamaa that this is the only thing left there.

Back at the Shah house, Hasmukh enjoys a cup of tea. He calls Leela and advises Leela to rest to avoid straining her knees. When Leela remains unresponsive, Hasmukh grows concerned and checks the kitchen. He finds the kitchen filled with smoke and Leela is lying there unconscious. Hasmukh shouts for help. Kavya rushes to the kitchen and gets shocked seeing Leela lying there. She opens the windows to clear the smoke. She calls Vanraj and Samar for help, but their phones are unreachable.

Anupamaa continues searching through Guru Maa's belongings and discovers items like ghungroo and toys in the suitcase which confirms her theory that Guru Maa had a baby. Anuj walks past Guru Maa’s room. He sees that Guru Maa is hugging a pillow and calling it her son. He feels uneasy seeing this.

Everyone returns to the home and Vanraj asks Hasmukh to calm down. He tells him that Leela’s blood pressure shot up, which is why she fainted. Hasmukh showered Leela with his care. Hasmukh tells everyone that Kavya is the one who saved Leela’s life today. Leela gains consciousness and Hasmukh tries to assist Leela. She reassures everyone that she is fine, but her health takes precedence. Leela thanked Kavya for saving her life. Vanraj feels emtional.

Anupamaa, still searching through the suitcase, stumbles upon a birth certificate for Guru Maa's son. Anupamaa wonders about Guru Maa's past and the whereabouts of her son.

Anuj messaged Anupamaa and asked her to come home. She replies to him and tells him that she is on her way and will be there shortly.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.

