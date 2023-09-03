Anupamaa written update, September 3: Vanraj decides he cannot accept Kavya’s baby

Leela urges Vanraj to consider the consequences of his decision to accept this sinful baby. She tells him that it will tarnish his and this family's entire reputation. Vanraj says that it is the unpredictable nature of the world to accuse and blame everyone and that he also previously cheated without facing a bad reputation.

He recalls Anupamaa's advice about seeing things clearly when the heart is calm and states that just as little Anu is the daughter of Anupamaa and Anuj, this baby belongs to Kavya and him.

Leela objects, believing that some great personality's spirit has taken over Vanraj. She warns him and tells him that he will regret it. She asks if he will accept Anirudh's baby, to which Vanraj reluctantly agrees, reiterating that Kavya is his wife and the baby is his. The family is shocked by his firm decision. Leela cannot believe it and starts crying.

Vanraj walks towards Kavya. She looks emotionally at Vanraj as he reaches out to hold her hand. Anupamaa intervenes just as Kavya is about to accept his hand, raising questions about Vanraj's true commitment.

Anupamaa suggests that Vanraj should carefully reconsider his decision and its lifelong implications before proceeding. She says that forgiveness doesn't come naturally to him and questions whether he will stand by his choice. She tells him that he may forgive and accept the baby today but what if he regrets it in the future?

After hearing all this, Vanraj walks away. Anupamaa tells Kavya that she is not trying to keep evil eyes on her happiness. Anupamaa explains that she wanted him to make a clear, unwavering decision so that he wouldn't change his mind later. She says how Vanraj's happiness and decisions shifted with changing circumstances and emotions, emphasizing that a lifelong commitment should be deeply considered. Kavya agrees with Anupamaa's perspective.

Dimpy and Samar walk back into their room. Dimpy says that everyone blames her that she is bad but in actuality, the real culprits and dramas are Vanraj and his wife. She found entertainment in the household's theatrics. She also said that now that the family has this much drama, she does not need to pay for any OTT subscriptions. Samar tells Dimpy that he is going to teach dance to a rich businessman’s son. Dimpy teases him, and they banter before Samar leaves.

The family awaits Vanraj's decision with anxiety, while Kavya and Anupamaa engage in a tense exchange. Anuj discusses Kavya's decision to confront Vanraj. Anupamaa tells him sorry and that she wasn’t available today. She asked him if Pakhi created any drama regarding Adhik. Anuj tells her everything and they pray for the truth about Adhik to come to light soon. She prays for solutions to the family's problems, one at a time.

Anuj receives a shocking phone call that leaves him deeply troubled. Ankush arrives at home. Anuj asks him if he has deposited the cash but Ankush apologizes for forgetting to deposit a cash briefcase and important documents in the bank. Anuj is furious and berates him for the oversight.

Meanwhile, Kavya presses Vanraj for his decision. Vanraj tells her that he cannot accept Anirudh’s baby.

On the other hand, Ankush cannot find the briefcase and asks Barkha if she has seen it. Barkha denies. Ankush faces the family's anger over the missing money, and tensions rise as accusations are thrown around. Adhik accuses Romil, and the situation becomes heated. Anupamaa tries to diffuse the tension, and Romil denies any wrongdoing.

