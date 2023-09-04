Anupamaa written update, September 4: Pakhi finds money in Romil’s room, Ankush slaps him

Vanraj had a heartfelt discussion with Kavya. He expresses his love to her but also tells Kavya that he might never accept the baby. Even though he loved her, he could not forgive her for whatever she had done, and he needed some time to deal with the recent events. He didn't want to make hasty decisions based on others' opinions. Kavya asked Vanraj if he wanted her to leave the Shah house, to which Vanraj said maybe. Kavya understood his dilemma and agreed to give him the space he needed.

On the other hand, in the Kapadia Mention, everyone in the family was still reeling from the shock of the missing money, and Romil was under suspicion. Adhik started blaming Romil for stealing the money and urged everyone to search his room. Anupamaa tells Romil that no one is suspecting him but they just want to find the money so everyone should look for it. Romil offered to have his room searched, confident that nothing would be found. Tensions ran high as accusations flew between family members.

Meanwhile, Kavya, feeling isolated and troubled by her actions, sought solace from Hasmukh. She walked towards him crying and asked him if he could talk to her. Taking the situation under control, Hasmukh asked her to sit and stop crying. He advised her to reflect on her mistakes. He tells her that they cannot forget what she has done, but what is done is done and if she does not want to leave the house she can stay. Listening to all this Leela was furious with Kavya and wanted nothing to do with her. She asked her to never show her face again and to stay in her room or else she would not even wait for Vanraj to rethink his decision. She left, leaving Kavya feeling abandoned and regretful. Kavya turned to Kinjal for support. Kinjal asks her to sit and is reminded that she has brought her troubles upon herself. She tells her that what she did to Vanraj is the exact thing Toshu did to her. Kinjal prompted her to apologize sincerely but not to anticipate forgiveness in return.

Meanwhile, the search for the missing money continued, and doubts and suspicions swirled among the family members. Adhik and Romil clashed over the search. Adhik wanted to search Romil’s room personally but Romil disagreed leading to a brawl between both. Pakhi intervenes and asks Romil if she can search his room. Romil agreed but went ahead to search Adhik’s room. Pakhi finds a money bag hidden in Romil’s cupboard. Romil accuses Adhik and his sisters of trying to frame him and even blames Pakhi's involvement in this. The situation escalated as tempers flared, and Romil made serious allegations against Adhik and Pakhi.

Ankush couldn't tolerate the accusations and slapped Romil, requiring the truth. Romil vehemently repudiated stealing the money and even suggested going to jail if that's what it took to prove his innocence. Anupamaa tells everyone that they need not call the police and should end the matter then and there. Barkha opposes and says if Adhik had stolen the money Anupamaa would have sent him to jail. Upon this, Anupamaa said that she would call the police, and then their investigation would lead to the truth. Barkha and Adhik get scared of the truth and Adhik says that they should not punish Romil for this. Anupamaa doubts Adhik and Barkha.

