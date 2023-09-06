Anupamaa written update, September 6: Pakhi places a shocking condition before Anupamaa

Anupamaa and Anuj shared their hopes of bringing happiness to their troubled home. Anuj receives Hansmukh's invitation to celebrate Rakhi. However, Hansmukh specifies that only Anuj, Anupamaa, Pakhi, Choti Anu, and Romil were welcome, but not Adhik. Anuj senses that something significant might unfold the next day. Anupamaa is wondering if Pakhi would go to the Shah’s house without Adhik.

Meanwhile, Leela asks Dimpy to remove the line she has drawn in the kitchen as it is Rakshabandha today. Dimpy, feeling excluded due to her brother's (Adhik) banishment from the house, expresses her frustration and tells Leela that she will not remove this line. Kinjal and Kavya enter the kitchen and Leela asks Kavya not to touch anything as she does not want her to be a part of anything. Kavya, overhearing their conversation, laments about her fall from grace as the bahu (daughter-in-law) of the house just a day prior. Kinjal, determined to take the high road, refrains from using harsh words like Leela and reminds Kavya that she hasn't forgiven Toshu, so Leela's forgiveness shouldn't be expected either. Kinjal encourages Kavya to make prasad if she wishes to, vowing to handle Leela. Kavya worries that Leela would be angry, to which Kinjal retorts that if Toshu could participate in the puja, Kavya could too.

Anuj, all dressed up for the festivities, is met with Anupamaa's gaze. Anuj teases her for not realizing the impact of her actions as her presence alone has already quickened his heartbeat. He then adorns her with a necklace and a gajra, causing Anupamaa to blush. Their tender moment is interrupted by Choti Anu's arrival. Anupamaa lovingly holds her in her lap and inquires about her sadness. Choti Anu reveals her dilemma: Adhik is her Jiju (brother-in-law), but Romil feels like a brother, and she wishes to tie him a Rakhi. However, she fears that Romil might get angry. They all pray for a harmonious celebration.

Meanwhile, Samar busily wraps gifts for Pakhi and Choti Anu, but Dimpy scolds him for what she perceives as wasteful spending. Toshu intervenes, explaining that the gifts are from both of them. Dimpy, unconvinced, accuses Toshu of claiming credit for Samar's gifts. Vanraj intervenes, emphasizing the sanctity of sibling bonds and reminding them of the importance of unity.

Barkha lovingly ties Rakhi to Adhik, disregarding what others might say, affirming their bond as brother and sister. Pakhi beams with joy as she witnesses the moment.

Choti Anu notices Barkha tying Rakhi without them and feels left out. Anupamaa assures her that it is okay, as she would tie Rakhi to her brother first. Adhik and Barkha share an affectionate hug, and she blesses him. Adhik, regretfully says that he has no gift to give her as he has no money and no job. Barkha insists that she doesn't need anything. However, Pakhi surprises Barkha with a necklace as a Rakhi gift from her and Adhik’s end, leaving both Adhik and Barkha stunned.

Adhik says that he cannot take the gift as it was gifted to Pakhi from Anupamaa and Anuj as a wedding present. Barkha also plays along but eventually accepts the gift.

The brawl between the family escalates, and Pakhi defends her husband, affirming his changed nature. Romil enters the hall, and Choti Anu musters the courage to ask if she could tie him a Rakhi. Initially hesitant, Romil agrees upon Ankush's suggestion, prompting a warm embrace as Choti Anu ties the Rakhi. Anupamaa eloquently explained the significance of Rakhi, emphasizing the bond of protection brothers offer their sisters and the guidance sisters provide their brothers.

Choti Anu asks Romil for a Rakhi gift who regretfully confesses that he has nothing to offer at the moment. She hugs him and says that he could just hug her and playfully requests for an ice cream later. Romil feels loved and deeply moved by this gesture. Anupamaa asks Pakhi to tie Rakhi to Romil as she treats him like the younger brother. She initially denies saying that she would not do anything that her husband doesn't like. Anupamaa suggests that they all should head to Shah's house for the festival. Anupamaa asks Pakhi to come along. Pakhi agrees, leaving Adhik in shock.

However, Pakhi places a shocking condition before Anupamaa. She asks Anupamaa to give Adhik one more chance. She places a condition that she will only go to Shah's house if Anupamaa takes Adhik back on the project. Anupamaa questions Pakhi's maturity and emphasizes the value of her work, highlighting that it is not as trivial as giving someone chocolate.

Pakhi, indignant, argues that her condition is reasonable. She says that if Anupamaa is not ready to accept her condition she will not go to Shah's house to tie Rakhi to her brother and compares it to clapping with both hands, insisting that Anupamaa agree to her terms.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.