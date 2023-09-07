Anupamaa written update, September 7: Pakhi goes missing

Anupamaa asks Pakhi if she wants to come over to the Shah’s house to tie Rakhi to her brother or not as she will not appreciate any of her demands. Pakhi, expressing her reluctance, says that she will only come if her demand is fulfilled. Anupamaa, in her usual straightforward manner, tells Pakhi that she should only join the festivities if she genuinely wishes to do so. She emphasizes that Pakhi isn't doing anyone a favor by tying Rakhi to her brothers. Anupamaa goes on to point out that, for Pakhi, her family and the festival seem unimportant compared to her husband, implying that Pakhi should prioritize her family. Anupamaa says that if Pakhi does not want to come, she will go to the Shah’s house herself with Anuj and Choti Anu.

Pakhi's decision to abstain from the celebration leaves her upset. She remembers her moments with her brothers and the bond that they've shared and shed tears as well. In contrast, Anupamaa, along with Anuj and Choti Anu, proceeds over to the Shah house to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with the rest of the family.

Back at the Shah house, everyone is eagerly waiting for Anuj, Anupamaa, and Pakhi to come over. Anupamaa comes to the Shah house and tells everyone that Pakhi will not come as she is stubborn about something. Everyone gets upset but Choti Anu says that she has come to tie rakhi to her brothers. Anju goes to talk to Vanraj after he sees him upset. Anupamaa goes on to reassure the family that Pakhi will come around once her anger subsides.

Choti Anu ties rakhi to Samar and Toshu and receives gifts from her brothers, showcasing the beautiful sibling bonds in the show. Anupamaa later goes to Kavya, and talks to her about Vanraj's decision. Anupamaa acknowledges that Vanraj may change his mind again, as it's his habit, and advises Kavya not to hold onto false hope. She reminds Kavya that their actions have been wrong and emphasizes that forgiveness if it comes, would be a testament to the family's greatness. However, Anupamaa also cautions Kavya not to rely on that hope too heavily, as many women manage on their own during pregnancy.

On the other hand, Pakhi gets upset and starts listening to her brother's voice notes. Adhik asks her to go and celebrate Rakhi with her family. She says that she does not want to go. Adhik tells her that she should not keep him before her family. Pakhi agrees and informs Samar that she coming to the Shah’s house for the Rakhi celebration. Samar excitedly informs the family that Pakhi is on her way. As Pakhi was about to leave from Kapadia Mention she received a call and she said that she would reach there. However, as time passes without her arrival, concern grows. Anuj suggests returning home to check on Pakhi's whereabouts. Vanraj advises them to call once they reach home.

Upon their return, they inquire about Pakhi's absence from Adhik. Adhik says that he left to meet a friend before Pakhi left. Romil says that he heard Adhik and Pakhi fighting before leaving upon which Adhik said that they were not fighting but Adhik was asking Pakhi to go to the Shah’s house to tie Rakhi to her brothers. Adhik insists he knows nothing and swears he hasn't harmed her. He says that he loves her and will never harm her.

Anuj asks Anupamaa to check the CCTV footage. Anupamaa starts crying and asks Anuj to bring Pakhi back. Anupamaa is distraught and fearing the worst. She advised that they should involve the police. Adhik and Barkha become uneasy at the mention of the police. Anuj calms Anupamaa, assuring her they will find Pakhi.

As the Shah family waits anxiously, Vanraj and Kavya discuss their own struggles and the difficulty of being accepted back into the family. Vanraj receives a shocking message from Anuj.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.