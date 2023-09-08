Anupamaa written update, September 8: Vanraj accuses Anupamaa for everything, she later faints

Anuj informs Vanraj about Pakhi. Police arrive at the scene. Anuj talks with the DCP and reassures Anupamaa that no carelessness will be tolerated in Pakhi's case. Anupamaa can't help but worry about Pakhi’s whereabouts and asks if someone kidnapped her daughter. Anuj asks Anupamaa not to think negatively and reminds her that Kanha ji is with them, assuring her that no harm will come to Pakhi.

Meanwhile, Adhik confronts Romil, demanding to know Pakhi's whereabouts. Adhik tries to get into a physical brawl with Romil, however, he accuses Adhik of being a criminal, not a victim, and warns him that no one will believe his claims. Adhik threatens to involve the police, but Romil counters by saying he will expose Adhik's abusive behavior, and then the police will take Adhik instead of him. Their argument escalates until Vanraj intervenes and grabs Adhik by his collar.

Vanraj comes to the Kapadia Mention with Toshu and Samar and demands answers about his daughter's disappearance. Barkha arrives on the scene and defends her brother, claiming that Adhik is innocent. Vanraj tells Adhik that if anything happens to Pakhi he will not spare him. Barkha tries to reason with him, stating that Adhik has nothing to do with this. She says that even Adhik is worried about Pakhi. Samar and Toshu believe it's a planned conspiracy.

Adhik swears on God and says that Pakhi might have left because of Anupamaa's interference in their married life. He says that Pakhi had warned Anupamaa numerous times that she should not interfere in her married life. The situation intensifies as the Inspector arrives, announcing Adhik's arrest as a suspect in Pakhi's disappearance. Barkha pleads for Adhik's innocence and asks who has filed a complaint against him. Anupamaa and Anuj arrive at the scene and say that Anupamaa has filed the complaint. She tells Adhik she tried every means to get the truth out of him but failed. Anupamaa refuses to withdraw the complaint, determined to find her daughter. Barkha asks Anupamaa to take the complaint back. Police intervene in between and ask Adhik to come to the police station with them. In the midst of the tension, Anupamaa suddenly faints, and Anuj rushes to her side.

On the other hand, Leela asks Kinjal why Vanraj, Samar, and Toshu went to Anupamaa's house. Kinjal tells Leela that Samar has messaged her and told her that they will be home soon. Vanraj recalls Adhik's words about Pakhi's warning to Anupamaa, and Anupamaa regains consciousness, calling out for her daughter.

Anupamaa asks Anuj if Sweety is back, and he assures her she's on her way. Anupamaa, still worried about Pakhi, questions why her daughter left. Vanraj accuses Anupamaa and tells her that Pakhi left because of her interference. Anuj urges them to focus on finding Pakhi, and Anupamaa agrees but not before defending her actions.

Anupamaa admits she made a mistake by not taking action against Adhik earlier. She regrets not acting sooner and says that they often give their husbands and sons a chance, only to punish them later. She believes the torturous husband should be punished. Vanraj suggests that Pakhi may have left because of Anupamaa's constant interference.

Anupamaa challenges Vanraj's assumption, saying that teaching her daughter to fight for her self-respect is not interference. She questions whether mothers should silently suffer and suffocate. Vanraj clarifies that mothers can also make mistakes, and Anupamaa admits her mistake was not acting sooner against Adhik's abuse.

Anupamaa regrets not taking action sooner, knowing that her daughter suffered in silence. She says her daughter's patience may have reached its limit. Vanraj adds that it's Pakhi's life, and she shouldn’t have interfered in between, especially when Pakhi asks her not to.

Anupamaa criticizes Vanraj for never handling the situation and always running away when Pakhi needs help. She said that he never tried to understand the situation and instead blamed her. Anupamaa defends herself, saying she was trying to help her daughter, but Vanraj never bothered to find out why Adhik accused her.

Vanraj says that even though he got angry because of what Adhik did, he never interfered in between Pakhi and Adhik as Pakhi wanted to give her husband a second chance. Anupamaa questioned Vanraj why he didn't invite Adhik for Raksha Bandhan when he knew Pakhi wouldn't come without him.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.