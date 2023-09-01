Anupamaa written updates, September 1: Kavya tells truth to the family

In a tense confrontation, Anuj firmly tells Pakhi that he's heard everything she has to say, and now it's his turn to speak. He asserts his authority in his company's project, making it clear that she won't decide who works on it. He urges her to move aside as he's running late. Pakhi pleads with him not to turn her husband into his enemy, but Anuj doesn't hold back. Romil calls Adhik a bad, fraudulent, evil, and abusive husband.

Pakhi, baffled, asks Anuj to explain her husband's actions. Anuj delivers a harsh truth, emphasizing that modernity isn't about appearances or education but a modern mindset. He draws a comparison between Pakhi and Anupamaa, who may not be as fashion-forward but is more modern in her thinking. Anuj condemns Pakhi for portraying herself as a vulnerable woman after being slapped by her husband, accusing her of embarrassing an entire generation.

Pakhi insists that Ashik will go to the office, but Anuj's response is ominous. He suggests that he could have Adhik sent to jail if he desired and instructs Pakhi to let Anu decide his fate. Anuj asks her to stop the drama. He warns her that he doesn't have time for her childish tantrums and demands to know if she's coming with him.

Anuj asks Pakhi if she is coming with them. Adhik tells Pakhi that he is okay with everything and that everyone may need some time to understand that he has truly changed. Ankush asks Pakhi to come along, she leaves for the office with Anuj and Ankush. Afterward, Adhik came into his real self and started throwing things on the floor claiming that Anuj and no one can behave like this with him. Romil says you are the parasite and pro-level cunning and abusive violent husband. Adhik asks him to stop or he will break his face. Romil says that he is not his wife who will tell him I love you even after hurting him, if Adhik even tries anything Romil will not keep quiet.

Meanwhile, Adhik plans to frame Romil for stealing money. He discusses his plans with Barkha, indicating his intention to frame Romil for theft. He believes Anuj will promptly eject Romil. Barkha supports Adhik.

On the other hand, Kavya drops a bombshell on Vanraj's family. Tearfully, she admits that her unborn child isn't Vanraj's but Anirudh's. Leela, who had been celebrating Kavya's pregnancy, is devastated. She expresses shame at her behavior and accuses Kavya of sullying the family's reputation. She also blames Anupamaa and Vanraj for hiding the truth from her. Tensions escalate, and Leela pushes Anupamaa aside, berating everyone for their involvement in the deception.

Back at the office, Anuj reiterates his commitment to his work, emphasizing the importance of professionalism. He scolds Pakhi for allowing her personal life to affect her work and warns her not to bring her mannerless husband into his sacred workspace.

The family turmoil intensifies as Kavya's revelation rocks the foundation of their relationship. Kinjal and Toshu engage in a heated argument, a Toshu says that Kavya has gone down so much. Kinjal asks him to stop and suggests he should look into the mirror and see what he has done himself. Vanraj chastises Kavya for burdening his parents with her guilt.

Leela asks Kavya to leave the Shah house, and Anupamaa defends her, arguing that the child should not suffer for Kavya's mistake. She questions whether their acceptance of Vanraj's infidelity was any different and pleads for understanding.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.