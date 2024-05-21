Aashish Mehrotra is popularly recognized as Toshu in the Hindi daily soap Anupamaa. He used to portray the role of the oldest rebel son of Rupali Ganguly in the show. However, despite the show’s growing popularity, the actor decided to exit from the show. It was later disclosed that Aashish left the show due to his inclination towards participating in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

In an exclusive interview with ETimes TV, Aashish expressed his excitement about bagging a spot in the stunt-based reality show and also revealed his reel-life and real-life mother’s reaction to his decision.

Aashish Mehtrotra reel life vs real life mother’s reaction?

In the interview with the aforementioned publication, Aashish disclosed that his real-life mother got terrified after she heard his decision to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, but came back with all the support and love. Aashish stated, “She is always with me.”

However, when he was asked about the reaction of his on-screen mother Rupali Ganguly to his participation in the reality show, he stated, "Rupali told me it's a new chapter of your life, Dil khol ke perform karna and Jeet ke wapas ana (Give your best and come back winning)." Also, he highlighted how Anupamaa's family is happy with his decision to join Rohit Shetty's show.

Aashish Mehrotra about his phobias

When Aashish was asked about his phobias, he said, “I’m scared of everything but I also like to play with my fears.” The actor further stated that he understands that he will be under expert supervision and nothing is going to be life-threatening but only scary.

He also revealed that he did not know how his body would react to the stunt at that time and how his nervous system was going to react to the stunts.

Did Aashish Mehrotra leave the show on a bitter note?

Since Paras Kalnawat left the show to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 on a sour note, Aashish claimed that he left the show on good terms. He further stated that the decision to leave the show has not hurt anyone, but made him upset as he was very attached to it.

Also, he confessed that he was the one to approach the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and not them. Elaborating it he stated, “The offer did not come to me, I went to the offer. I told the makers please take me and I’m capable of doing it.” Further, he said that he is very grateful to the makers for giving him the chance, and he is more like living his dream.

Finalised contestants of KKK 14

The finalized list of the contestants of KKK 14 are, Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Karan Veer Mehra, Sumona Chakraborty, Aditi Sharma, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot, Aashish Mehrotra, and others.

