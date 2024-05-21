Anupamaa is getting a lot of love from the audience. The show has managed to stay on the top of the TRP charts for months. Audiences love all the characters of the show. However, some of the characters do receive negative comments and face trolls on the internet due to their negative personality in the show. One such actress is Chandni Bhagwanani who plays the character of Pakhi in the show. Pakhi is strong-headed, rude, and ill-mannered and the brunt of the character is faced by Chandni as people often post hate comments for her. However, she isn't affected by the same.

Chandni Bhagwanani on online hate

In an interview with ETimes, Chandni revealed that if she receives hate online, that only means that she's performing her character brilliantly and doing her job correctly. She added that if people are not liking her, that means she is serving the purpose of the character. She added that she has gotten the opportunity of playing quite a unique character which she hasn't played so far in her career. She said, "It is fun to play. The rest is up to the audience's preference. I'm just focused on doing my job."

Take a look at Chandani Bhagwanani's recent reel from Anupamaa set:

Chandni Bhagwanani as Pakhi

Chandni Bhagwanani replaced Muskan Bamne as Pakhi after Rupali Ganguly's show took a five-year leap. Bamne didn't want to play a mother onscreen, paving the way for her exit and Bhagwanani stepping in as the new Pakhi. Chandni has gotten into the skin of the character and is doing a great job on the show.

The current track of Anupamaa revolves around Anupama facing a major setback as her trophy from Cooking Competition has been taken back. Almost all her relations will turn their backs and she'll face a tough phase. Meanwhile, Shah family members will ask her to not attend Dimpy and Titu's wedding.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Chandni Bhagwanani on playing Pakhi in Anupamaa: 'Got death threats for playing negative roles'