Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna and his wife Akanksha Chamola share beautiful glimpses of their Uttarakhand vacation

Actor Gaurav Khanna is among the industry's most popular and well-known celebrities. Over the years, Gaurav has been a part of numerous shows and films and has impressed viewers with his acting prowess. At present, Gaurav is seen playing the role of Anuj in Rajan Shahi's hit show Anupamaa and is immensely loved by the viewers. He stars opposite Rupali Ganguly, and their on-screen chemistry receives love from the audience. Speaking about his personal life, Gaurav is married to actress Akanksha Chamola.

Gaurav and Akanksha's travel diaries

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola is one of the most adored couples in the industry. The duo has maintained an active social media presence and often shares a glimpse of their life. From creating fun reels and sharing mushy pictures to attending celebration and traveling together, Gaurav and Akanksha love spending quality time together, and their fans often get a glimpse of it.

Recently, Gaurav and Akanksha went on a jungle safari to Paatlidun in Uttarakhand. They shared several pictures posing along the lush green mountains and serene river. The couple also stayed in a beautiful outdoor lodge offering stunning views. Akanksha and Gaurav even went on a jungle safari to spot the rich flora and fauna of Paatlidun.

Take a look at their PICS here-

On the personal front, Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola were dating for a few years until they tied the knot on 24 November 2016. The couple got married in their hometown Kapur but currently lives in Mumbai.

Gaurav Khanna's professional life:

Gaurav Khanna has been a part of the industry since several years and has starred in numerous shows such as Kayaamat, Chi and Me, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Meri Doli Tere Angana, Jeevan Saathi, C.I.D., Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, Laal Ishq, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj are all smiles as they pose for MaAn fans; PIC