Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna buys a swanky new car; wife Akanksha gets emotional for ‘HusBank’

Gaurav Khanna is seen essaying the role of Anuj in the popular show Anupamaa. The show has become one of the most popular shows in the country and the characters are loved by the audience. He has earned the support and love of his fans with the portrayal of Anuj on screen. Celebrating his success, the actor recently welcomed a new member to his family and it’s a swanky new vehicle.

Gaurav Khanna buys a new vehicle

The actor has been in the industry for a long time and has been part of several popular shows. But it is Anupamaa for which he made a place for himself in the hearts of the fan. The actor seems to be enjoying the success of the show and recently he purchased a new car. His wife is on cloud nine and got emotional. On Instagram, Gaurav’s wife Akanksha uploaded a video where they are seen unveiling the car at the showroom. A teary-eyed Akanksha seats inside the car and rejoiced the occasion with her husband by her side.

Sharing the video on social media, Akanksha wrote, “So this happened…..Thankyou my HusBank @gauravkhannaofficial for such an incredible selection of Gift….Hotwheels @volkswagen_india”

Take a look at the video here:

It seems fans are also excited as they shared their happiness in the comment section. Most fans congratulated the couple and wrote, “So happy for you! May all your wishes come true.” Another wrote, “Many many congratulations akanksha mam for ur new ride, keep traveling n share ur beautiful pictures with us.” Gaurav’s co-star Rupali Ganguly also wrote, “Wah! Congratulations!” Other colleagues from the industry have also congratulated the couple.

Also, a few months back Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly gifted herself a luxury car. She shared a video where her family can be seen enjoying with her.

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to have a 'roka' ceremony soon? Here's what we know