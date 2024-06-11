Anupamaa’s Gaurav Khanna reveals how he chooses projects: ‘I just go back, think, and follow…’

Gaurav Khanna is currently busy essaying the role of Anuj in one of the most popular serials, Anupamaa. The TV serial has been a chart-topper ever since it began. Viewers enjoy Khanna’s chemistry with the lead actress Rupali Ganguly and the couple is undoubtedly one of the most favorite onscreen couples.

In a recent conversation, the Anupamaa actor talked about opportunities and why one should grab them once they come in the way.

Gaurav Khanna on how he selects his projects

In a conversation with India Forums, the Anupamaa actor shared that one should grab an opportunity if it means it will give a boost to their career, but there are times when one gets multiple opportunities. It's confusing, but Khanna believes one should go with the gut feeling.

Gaurav Khanna said, “I just thank the Almighty, thank God that he has put me in such a position where I can select certain opportunities. I am only grateful and thankful, and humbled by the whole blessing of my parents, my fans, and my loved ones, because it’s very tough for people to get even one opportunity in life.”

The actor further expressed that he thinks it's a good trouble to face and concluded by saying, "I just go back, think, and follow my gut."

Gaurav Khanna on why opportunities are rare these days

In the same conversation, Gaurav Khanna also shared that anybody who gets an opportunity that will take them in the right direction and is important for their career growth should grab it without second thoughts.

Justifying his thoughts, the Anupamaa actor explained, “Because it's such a rare thing to get an opportunity in today's competitive world.”

Khanna also added that one’s luck also plays an important role in this. “I always say that luck gets you to the place, but to sustain that place is your talent, hard work, and dedication. I always feel that it's a combination of luck, hard work, and talent. So, luck is the initiator, and then hard work is the next step to it,” the actor shared.

For the unversed, Gaurav Khanna entered the serial Anupamaa mid-way as Anuj Kapadia. He quickly garnered attention and support for his acting mettle. The serial airs Monday to Saturday at 10 pm on StarPlus.

