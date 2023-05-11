Anupamaa’s Gaurav Khanna visits Siddhivinayak Temple clad in white outfit with wife Akanksha

Gaurav Khanna is seen essaying the role of Anuj in the popular show Anupamaa. The show has become one of the most popular television shows and the characters are loved by the audience. He has earned the support and love of his fans with the portrayal of Anupamaa’s husband, Anuj on screen. Although Anupamaa and Anuj are currently going through a rough patch, fans are hooked to know how things work out between them.

Gaurav Khanna and his wife Akanksha visit Siddhivinayak Temple

Speaking about his personal life, Gaurav is married to actress Akanksha Chamola. Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola are one of the most adored couples in the industry. The duo has maintained an active social media presence and often shares a glimpse of their life. From creating fun reels and sharing mushy pictures to attending celebrations and traveling together, Gaurav and Akanksha love spending quality time together, and their fans often get a glimpse of it. Yesterday, Akanksha took to social media to share a glimpse of their visit to the temple. Akanksha and Gaurav visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek Bappa's blessings. The photo shows the couple in front of the idol. Gaurav looks at the camera while Akanksha is seen staring at the idol of Bappa. The actress also added a folded-hand emoji in the photo and wrote, 'Ganapati Bappa Morya.'

Gaurav Khanna's professional life

Gaurav Khanna has been a part of the industry for several years and has starred in numerous shows such as Kayaamat, Chi and Me, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Meri Doli Tere Angana, Jeevan Saathi, C.I.D., Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, Laal Ishq, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and more.

On the personal front, Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola were dating for a few years before they tied the knot on November 24, 2016. The couple got married in their hometown Kanpur. However, they are currently based in Mumbai.

