Anupamaa's Muskan Bamne and Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat at loggerheads? Here's what happened

It all started when Paras Kalnawat made remarks about the cast of Anupamaa wanting to exit the show during his 'Ask Me Anything' session. Responding to his claim, Nidhi Shah, Aashish Mehrotra, and Sudhanshu Pandey had expressed their disagreement and dismissed Paras' claims. After them, Muskan Bamne, who plays the role of Pakhi in Anupamaa, broke her silence about Paras Kalnawat's statements against the show. Muskan clarifies that there is nothing problematic with the environment of the show, and she enjoys working there. She even mentioned that Paras breached Anupamaa's contract to sign another reality Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.

Muskan and Paras at loggerheads:

For the uninformed, Muskan Bamne and Paras Kalnawat shared a great bond when they shot together for Anupamaa. Even after Paras's exit, their friendship continued. However, it looks like Muskan Bamne's recent statement against Paras has caused a rift between them. Though Muskan clarified that she was miscounted and that Paras is a really good friend but he is upset and their friendship has been affected. Paras even unfollowed Muskaan on social media and confirmed that there are issues between them.

Find out what happened.

For the uninformed, during his 'AMA' session Paras had replied to a fan on social media, "80% of the cast would want to exit if given an opportunity. Risk lene ki aur sahi ke liye ladne ka taqat har ksii mein nahi hoti." When Nidhi Shah and Ashish Mehrotra refuted these claims, Paras again argued, "I sent them proofs for my claims - screenshots of messages I have from people working in the show, who are not happy and want to leave due to the chaotic environment but are staying back because of their responsibilities. They had nothing to say about it after that - they know my complaints are genuine.”

For the uninformed, Paras Kalnawat took a midway exit from Anupamaa and then participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. At present, Paras is a part of Ekta Kapoor's produced show Kundali Bhagya.

