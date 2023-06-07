Anupamaa's Muskan Bamne has a SHOCKING reaction to Paras Kalnawat's 'toxicity on the set' comment

Paras Kalnawat has garnered attention after his 'Ask Me Anything' session on social media, during which he made remarks about the cast of Anupamaa wanting to exit the show. In response to his comments, Nidhi Shah, Aashish Mehrotra, and Sudhanshu Pandey, actors from Anupamaa, expressed their disagreement and dismissed his claims. Now another actor from Anupamaa has come forward and is speaking in support of the show. Muskan Bamne, who plays the role of Pakhi in Anupamaa breaks her silence and rubbishes Paras's comments.

Muskan Bamne reacts to Paras Kalnawat's comment:

While talking to Hindustan Times, Anupamaa actress Muskan Bamne spoke about Paras Kalnawat's statements against the show. Muskan clarifies that there is nothing problematic with the environment of the show, and she enjoys working there. She even mentions that there has never been any issue with payments and they receive their cheques on time.

Muskan says Paras breached Anupamaa's contract to sign another reality. She elaborates, “There isn’t any issue with the makers as such but some time back, Paras had signed Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10 and abruptly quit Anupamaa in the middle. According to me, it was all sorted. So, I don’t know why he is saying all these things that he is saying now.”

Further, the 23-year-old actress revealed how everyone has their own experience while working on a show. Muskan said, "Perhaps Paras left because of his own problems and not the environment of the show."

Paras Kalnawat v/s Anupamaa cast:

It all started when Paras replied to a fan on social media, "80% of the cast would want to exit if given an opportunity. Risk lene ki aur sahi ke liye ladne ka taqat har ksii mein nahi hoti." When Nidhi Shah and Ashish Mehrotra refuted these claims, Paras again argued, "I sent them proofs for my claims - screenshots of messages I have from people working in the show, who are not happy and want to leave due to the chaotic environment but are staying back because of their responsibilities. They had nothing to say about it after that - they know my complaints are genuine.”

For the uninformed, Paras Kalnawat took a midway exit from Anupamaa and then participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. At present, Paras is a part of Ektaa Kapoor's produced show Kundali Bhagya.

