Anupamaa’s Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra react to Paras Kalnawat’s ‘80% of the cast want to exit’ comment

Actor Paras Kalnawat used to essay the role of Samar Shah in the hit telly drama Anupamaa. He quit the show to participate in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. A few days back, the actor held 'Ask Me A Question' session on Instagram where he made a shocking statement against the cast of Anupamaa that caught everyone's attention. Now, Anupamaa actors Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra reacted to Paras's comment.

Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra react to Paras's comment

Nidhi Shah is currently seen in the role of Kinjal and Aashish essays the role of Paritosh Shah in Anupamaa. Both of them disagreed with Paras's remark. Nidhi said, "The show is doing too well and it’s for a reason. Each member of the cast is loving (and enjoying) what they’re doing and everything is coming out so well. Why would anyone leave a show which is number one for the past three years?” Nidhi also stated that if an actor gets a better and more promising opportunity, then they can go ahead. The actress added, “But, I don’t think there’s anyone on our set who is willing to leave. Nobody has any pressure over here. I don't know why Paras is saying all these things."

Take a look at Nidhi Shah with Paras Kalnawat and Sudhanshu Pandey:

Aashish also laughed at Paras's remarks and said, “I don’t know what made him say that. It is really funny so I really have no comment on it. Anyone can say anything. If a show’s off screen energy is negative, then it reflects on the show’s quality as well. If you do anything from a negative heart, it will always show in your body language or on your face and even in your work. The set’s vibe is really good. And this statement sounds really funny to me. The actor further added that he gets to learn a lot from senior actors like Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly.

Here's a picture of Aashish with Anupamaa's lead, Rupali Ganguly:

Paras Kalnawat's comment

In the 'Ask Me Anything' session, Paras replied to a fan and wrote, "I would always be thankful to the makers for giving me such a great show. But yaaron, kahin pohonchne k liye kahi see nikalna zaroori hota hai, and I believe I'm at a much better and peaceful place. Honestly speaking, 80% of the cast would want to exit if given an opportunity. Risk lene ki aur sahi ke liye ladne ka taqat har ksii mein nahi hoti."

