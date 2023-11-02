Anupamaa’s Nidhi Shah and Adhik Mehta share fun moments with co-stars on trending meme Just Looking Wow: Watch

The star cast of Anupamaa is like a giant happy family. They keep sharing goofy videos with each other on Instagram. Recently, Adhik Mehta dropped a reel wherein he is hopping on to the trending meme Just Looking Wow with his co-stars. In the clip, Nidhi Shah who plays Kinjal in Anupamaa is repeating the lines from the original video.

Adhik Mehta shares a funny reel

Taking to Instagram, Adhik Mehta shared a video wherein he along with his co-actors Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra and Viraj Kapoor are giving their take on the already viral Just Looking Wow meme. The reel begins with Adhik, Ashish and Viraj looking at the camera and Nidhi showing off her moves while repeating the lines from the original meme, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow”. All four of the actors are dressed in traditional wear. In the caption area, Adhik wrote, “This is how you get WOW.”

As soon as Adhik Mehta dropped the video, his colleagues and fans began commenting on it. While Tasnim Nerukar penned, “Tell her, we all know it”, Ashlesha Sawant, Delnaaz Irani, and Jaswir Kaur left laughing emojis below the post.

Take a look at Adhik Mehta’s Instagram post:

About Anupamaa

Anupamaa is a TV series based on Star Jalsha’s Bengali series Sreemoyee. It premiered on 13 July, 2020. The show stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role and follows her tough journey as a housewife . It also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna. Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under their banner Director’s Kut Productions. It airs on Star Plus and digitally on Disney+Hotstar.

Anupamaa has been captivating the audiences and receiving great ratings since it first aired on TV. The twists and turns in its plots earned the show a genuine fan following.

