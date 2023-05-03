Anupamaa’s Paras Kalnawat to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan; 10 TV actors who left shows midway

It is not unusual to see our favourite characters on a show getting replaced by new faces. Since the characters make the shows memorable, it’s heartbreaking to see them getting replaced. While some leave due to personal reasons, others are often forced to leave given the change in plot of the show. Recently, Aishwarya Sharma of the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin left the show. This came as a surprise to the viewers and they are having a hard time coming to terms with the fact that they will not see her on the show anymore.

Here’s a list of popular TV actors who left shows midway:

Paras Kalnawat

It was in August last year that makers revealed Paras Kalnawat who was seen as Samar Shah would leave the popular show Anupamaa. The actor shared that he was not growing as an actor and hence didn’t think twice before leaving the show. Sagar Parekh replaced him in the show. Paras is currently winning the hearts of the audience in Kundali Bhagya as Rajveer.

Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde’s exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shocked everyone. Reportedly, the actress left the show due to differences between the makers and her. She was replaced by Shubhangi Atre, who is doing a fabulous job as Angoori Bhabi.

Gashmeer Mahajani

The actor rose to fame with Imlie, where he was seen as Aditya Tripathi. Since he was already working on Marathi films, Gashmeer could not balance both and ended up leaving Imlie. Reportedly, he would come to shoot for his sequence only 10 days a month. He was replaced by Manasvi Vashist. Gashmeer is currently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal along with Karan Kundrra and Reem Shaikh.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

After being an integral part of Kundali Bhagya for more than five years, Dheeraj Dhoopar quit the show midway last year. He was seen in the show as the lead Karan Luthra. The actor shared that he and his wife Vinny Dhoopar were set to embrace parenthood. Shakti Arora replaced him.

Shakti Arora

After replacing Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shakti Arora joined Kundali Bhagya as Karan Luthra opposite Shraddha Arya. He joined the show in 2022. After the show took a generation leap, he left it this year in March. Currently, Shakti Anand is seen as Karan Luthra in the show.

Aishwarya Sharma

It’s been only a few days since Aishwarya Sharma confirmed she will be leaving the hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She essays the role of Pakhi and the showmakers have an upcoming twist in the plot for which she is leaving the show. The actress shared that she is open to new opportunities.

Mohsin Khan

Sometimes, actors leave even when a show is running successfully. Mohsin Khan left the very successful show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai because of a generation leap. His character as Kartik Goenka was loved by the audience, but Mohsin left because he was not comfortable playing an older character on the show. Harshad Chopda replaced the actor in the show.

Shivangi Joshi

The actress was seen as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for around five years. She became a household name with this show. However, she stepped down owing to reasons similar to Mohsin Khan’s as she was not ready to play an elderly role. The actress is currently seen in Bekaboo opposite Shalin Bhanot. Pranali Rathod replaced the actress on screen.

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta was seen stepping into the shoes of Ram Kapoor in the popular drama Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. In December last year, the actor announced his decision to quit the show after it took a generation leap.

Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar, who was seen as Priya, followed in the footsteps of Nakuul Mehta and announced her decision to quit Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 post the generation leap as she was not too keen on ageing on-screen. Post the leap, Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor are playing the leads on the show.

