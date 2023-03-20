Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj are all smiles as they pose for MaAn fans; PIC

Rajan Shahi's popular show Anupamaa has been entertaining fans for a while now owing to its engaging storyline. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna essay the lead role in the show and have become household names because of Anupamaa. Rupali essays Anupamaa whereas Gaurav plays Anuj and their chemistry is loved by the viewers. The on-screen couple is adorably addressed as 'MaAn' by their fans. Rupali and Gaurav often treat their fans by sharing amazing BTS photos and clips from the sets of the show. Today was no different!

Rupali Ganguly's new PICS:

Today, Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle and shared a picture with her co-star Gaurav Khanna. Clad in ethnic attires, the hit on-screen couple are all smiles as they pose for the camera. Rupali is seen wearing a beautiful saree whereas Gaurav is wearing a white kurta and pajama. Sharing this snap, Rupali wrote, "#maan Anupamaa every night @starplus #10pm."

Take a look at their PIC here-

About Anupamaa:

Rupali Ganguly has been a part of Anupamma since its inception and is impressing the audience with her impeccable acting prowess. Her portrayal as a middle-aged woman and her quest for creating her identity has made her popular among the audience. Anupamaa always ranks at the top spot in the BARC TRP chart owing to its strong and relatable content. Along with Rupali and Gaurav Khanna, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and more in pivotal roles. The show airs on Star Plus every day at 10 PM.

Rupali Ganguly's professional front:

Rupali Ganguly made her television debut in 2000 with a show named Sukanya. She later starred in several popular shows such as Sanjivani, Bhabhi, and many more. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and was a part of the show from 2004 to 2006. Rupali has also featured in Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

