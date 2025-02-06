Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly celebrates 12 years of marital bliss and love with husband Ashwin Verma; 'What would I do...'

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular television actresses, who is best known for her role in Anupamaa. She has become a household name owing to her stint on the show and continues to resonate with the audience. Rupali recently celebrated 12 years of togetherness and love with her husband, Ashwin K Verma. Marking the special occasion, she shared an adorable video of herself along with her spouse on social media.

In the sweet and playful video, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress is seen attempting to match her height with her husband, Ashwin. The video showcases their genuine affection for one another. Rupali's infectious joy lights up her face, while Ashwin's warm smile reflects the deep connection they share. Their chemistry also highlights the strength of their bond.

Take a look at the video here:

Treating admirers with the short video, Rupali Ganguly writes, "12 years and counting….What would I do without you in my life… from pushing me towards getting recognition… to being the total and unwavering support… from being my biggest critic to being the most ecstatic cheerleader… from being the bestest Father ever to being Rudransh's bff …. I get my moment in the sun cos you chose to guide me from the shadows…. Love u … forever @ashwinkverma."

The comments section overflowed with heartfelt congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues alike, who joyfully celebrated the couple's deep love and enduring bond. Adrija Roy, who plays Rahi in Anupamaa, commented, "Happy anniversary (red heart and nazar amulet emojis)." Other Anupamaa actors, including Shivam Khajuria and Alpana Buch, also showered love on the couple.

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma tied the knot on February 6, 2013, and they share a son, Rudransh. Before marrying the actress, Ashwin was married twice. While details about his first marriage remain under wraps, his second wedding was with Sapna Verma.

