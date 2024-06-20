Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly celebrates THIS milestone with special cake for dogs on sets; expresses gratitude

It is a known fact that Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly is an animal lover. She not only propagates love and care for innocent animals but also voices her opinion against animal cruelty every chance she gets.

Rupali has befriended many dogs on the sets of Anupamaa and feeds them daily while she also treats them with umpteen love and care. The actress celebrated one of her achievements by spreading joy with her 'pawsome' friends on the sets of the show.

Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly feeds cake to dogs

Rupali Ganguly hit 3 million followers on Instagram. While usually people celebrate such milestones by throwing a party and cutting a lavish cake, Rupali preferred to celebrate the achievement with her furry friends on the sets of her show. She got a pet-friendly cake, specially made for dogs, and fed them. In the video, Rupali can be seen beaming in joy as she cut a cake that had '3 M' written on it.

Take a look at the video shared by Rupali Ganguly's celebrating her milestone here:

As the Anupamaa actress shared the video of feeding the cake to the dogs, she wrote a long note thanking fans for their constant love and support. She wrote, "Thank you my digital family. For always being there by my side, for showering me with so much love. I might not say this often, but this means a lot to me."

She added, "Celebrating the 3M special milestone with my pawsome buddies Coffee, Jaadoo, Disco, Diana, Badaam, Lambuji, Ghungroo, Goggles, Aadhaa on set. PS- This is a special cake meant for dogs!"

Talking about Rupali's show Anupamaa, the current track of the show revolves around Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa realizing their special bond, however, Shruti has entered the Shah house and might ruin their budding romance.

