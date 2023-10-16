Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly dances her heart out on Navratri with co-stars from the show

Anupamaa is getting the love of the audience. The show took a drastic turn with a major twist in the story. Followed by an accident, Samar gets shot and dies. The family is distraught because of Samar's death. Samar took a bullet for Anuj and thus the entire blame is now on Anuj. Vanraj and the Shah family blame Anuj for Samar's death. However, Anuj has been trying to make them understand that how things turned around wasn't his fault. Amid high-voltage drama in the show, the offscreen atmosphere on the sets is beaming with positivity and festive fervor as Rupali Ganguly who plays the character of Anupamaa dances her heart out.

Rupali Ganguly dances her heart out with costars of Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram and posted a fun dancing video with her co-stars Nishi Saxena and Ashlesha Sawant on a dance number choreographed by her brother Vijay Ganguly. The actress is seen getting immersed in the festivities of Navratri as she performs a little garba dance with other ladies on the sets. While sharing the fun video, Rupali wrote: Navratri Day 2

Ae Haalo

@vijayganguly this one is for you

And We are back with our super fun but zero coordination dance. Love u, my precious girls.

@virajkpr, thank u for having the patience to shoot this.

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's dance video

Upcoming track of Anupamaa

Anupamaa is set to astonish the viewers with its upcoming track as Anupamaa goes on a mission to get the person behind Samar's death a severe punishment. Anupamaa, Vanraj and Anuj join hands in the mission. However, the opposition party is hell-bent on creating issues for Anupamaa so she withdraws her case. For the case, the eye-witnesses Toshu, Pakhi and Adhik's statements are required but the trio backs out as they're scared of the consequences of going against the attacker. Anupamaa and Vanraj are extremely upset with their own children backing out but Anu is confident that she will get justice for Samar.

Anupamaa features actors like Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Nishi Saxena, Viraj Kapoor, Ashlesha Sawant, Muskan Bamne and Adhik Mehta among others.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa PROMO: Why are Paakhi and Toshu refusing to give their statements for Samar's accident? WATCH