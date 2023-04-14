Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly drops PICS with Gaurav Khanna, Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda; Is something cooking?

Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are among the most popular shows airing on our screens and have a massive number of viewers. The show has been successful in grabbing the audience's attention and has hooked the viewers to the screens. Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in pivotal roles, on the other hand, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in lead roles. Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly who has an active presence on her social media handle often shares a glimpse of her personal and professional life.

Rupali Ganguly's new post:

A few hours ago, Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures with Gaurav Khanna and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda. In these snaps, the actors are all smiles as they pose for the photo. We also see Pandya Store actor Kinshuk Mahajan in these snaps. Sharing these photos, Anupamaa actress captioned, "Anupamaa ke saath Akshara ka Ye Rishta kya kehlata hai." Pranali Rathod also dropped a comment on Rupali's post and wrote, "MERI CUTIEE," Jaswir Kaur also dropped a comment on this post.

Take a look at their PICS here-

Fans React:

These pictures of Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's star cast together made fans go gaga. Netizens shared their excitement in the comment section and penned amazing comments. Fans wrote comments such as, "Jaldi se reunioun karo... Abhira and MaanN jodi...," "R both teams shooting together soon?" and so on.

About Anupamaa:

Anupamaa premiered on 13 July 2020, along with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant and others in pivotal roles. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in lead roles. The show also features Karishma Sawant and Jay Soni in pivotal roles. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus at 9.30 pm from Monday to Sunday.

