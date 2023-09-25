Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, Elvish Yadav and more attend Maharashtra's CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati pooja; Watch

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, celebrated and hosted a grand Ganpati celebration at his residence in Mumbai. The event was a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, with elaborate decorations, traditional aarti rituals, and mesmerizing music performances. This celebration saw the attendance of many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff and many others. Among them, several Television stars also attended the Ganpati celebration at the CM's residence.

Celebs attend Ganpati celebration:

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly arrived at Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde's residence for Ganpati festivities along with her son Rudransh. In a video, we can see Rupali's son touching CM's feet and taking blessings as they meet him. Rupali looked absoueltedly regal in a purple heavily embellished saree and donned heavy jewellery as she attended the celebration. The actress is all smiles as she poses with Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the pictures.

Watch Rupali Ganguly's video here-

In another video, we see Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav also arrive at Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde's house to seek Ganpati Bappa's blessings. He was seen posing alongside Ganesha's idol with others. Elvish sported an uber-cool look by wearing a white shirt and denim as he attended the celebration. Popular star Shehnaaz Gill was also seen at the festivities while performing aarti and looked beautiful in a chrome-yellow ethnic suit.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill and Elvish Yadav's video here-

The star-studded Ganpati's celebration saw the presence of several actors and actresses who had a peaceful time as they seek the blessings of Ganesha at Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde's home. Recently, Ekta Kapoor also held Ganpati celebration at her house which was also attended by celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Urvashi Dholakia, Anita Hassanandani, Shefali Jariwala, Krystle Dsouza and many others.

The fervour of Ganpati celebrations will continue until September 28. During this auspicious period, we also saw numerous telly stars visiting Lalbaughcha Raja. Celebs such as Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Ridhi Dogra and many others reached Lalbaughcha Raja to seek Ganpati Bappa's blessings.

ALSO READ: Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Here’s why actress believes Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav can't be an actor