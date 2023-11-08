Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly exudes elegance in lilac ruffle saree at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash; Watch

Producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash has got the town talking as numerous celebrities from the entertainment industry marked their presence at the celebration. Among all the A-listers, Rupali Ganguly, who is one of the top-rated actresses of the telly industry, also attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash held on Tuesday night (November 7, 2023).

Decoding Rupali Ganguly's mesmerising look:

For the grand celebration, Rupali Ganguly opted for ethnic apparel and stole the limelight as she posed for the paparazzi. The Anupamaa actress chose a shimmery lilac ruffle saree for the Diwali bash and looked absolutely regal in it. Rupali never disappoints when it comes to dishing out outfit goals and this time too she simply nailed her ethnic look with grace and elegance.

The blouse of her lavender six-yard had a pearl embellished V neckline and puffy sleeves. The border of the ruffle was adored with white pearl embellishment which enhances the look. To complement her outfit, the Anupamaa actress chose minimal jewellery and just sported a purple emerald stone choker. Her makeup was subtle and she styled her hair into a ponytail.

Watch Rupali Ganguly's video here-

More about Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash:

Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash was a star-studded affair and was graced by many A-listers from the entertainment industry like Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Pooja Hegde, Subhash Ghai, Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Nushratt Bharuccha, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Govinda and others. These celebs left no stone unturned to put their best fashion foot forward and looked ethereal in ethnic ensembles.

About Rupali Ganguly's work life:

Currently, Rupali Ganguly has been playing the lead role of Anupama in the hit show Anupamaa. The show has been among the top-rated shows since a long time. Rupali's acting prowess has received immense love from viewers and critics as well. Some of her dialogues of the show are extremely popular on social media and many celebrities have created reels on it. Along with Rupali, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Muskan Bamne, Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena and many others in pivotal roles.

