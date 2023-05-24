Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly feels 'devastated' as she mourns the death of her close friend Nitesh Pandey

Nitesh Pandey's untimely demise has left many shocked and heartbroken. The Anupamaa actor passed away on Tuesday, May 23 at the age of 51 due to cardiac arrest. His brother-in-law Siddharth Nagar confirmed the news while taking to ETimes. The news of his demise has shocked his friends and family and everyone is mourning the loss of this talented actor. Rupali Ganguly who was recently seen working with Nitesh Pandey in Anupamaa, also mourned the loss of her close friend and co-star. The actress expressed her shock and spoke about their last meeting.

Rupali Ganguly mourns the death of Nitesh Pandey:

Sharing fond memories about her bond with Nitesh, Rupali Ganguly says, "He was the only industry friend who stayed constantly in touch with me apart from Delnaaz and Sarabhais, during my sabbatical. He had even come to meet me after Rudransh was born. I can’t believe this! His son Aarav is just a few months older than Rudransh. He had messaged me just last week about a painting he had made and we had made plans to make our sons meet."

Further, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress added, "We would bond over dogs. His wife Arpita is an animal caregiver, a feeder too like me. I am devastated! He was so so so fiercely protective about me."

Revealing her last meeting with Nitesh, Rupali shared, "Even when he came to Anupamaa, it felt as if you have your bestie next to you at your workplace. Just this month beginning, I had gone very late for a film's get-together and saw his car leaving, so I called him and said I saw you and he said tu ruk main aata hoon gaadi ghumake , and I said no no ghar jaa agale hafte milte hai. Teen hafte ho gaye uss baat ko and now I will never meet him. I can't believe this!"

If reports are to be believed, the actor was shooting in Igatpuri when he suffered a cardiac arrest and left for his heavenly abode. Nitesh was also known for his work in Shah Rukh Khan's film Om Shanti Om.

