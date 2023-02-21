Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly gets honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Drops PICS with son and pens a note

Rupali Ganguly, now popularly known as Anupamaa, has never failed to amaze the audience with her exceptional acting prowess. The actress has been a part of Rajan Shahi's show since its inception and has just nailed her character in each and every episode. The viewers are hooked on the show and Rupali's acting has definitely made an impact on the hearts of the audience. She has bagged numerous awards for her talent and remains unstoppable. Recently, Rupali attended the grand Dadasaheb Phalke Awards night in the city with her son. The actress was honored with the 'Most Versatile Actress In A Television Series' Award at the event. Rupali Ganguly's new post:

A few minutes ago, the Anupamaa actress shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram handle where she shared several pictures. In these pictures, Rupali is seen posing with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and with her son Rudransh. Sharing this post, Rupali Ganguly wrote, "My Biggest Award Rudransh holding the most prestigious @dpiff_official Award 2023 Honored, Humbled and Overwhelmed by this recognition Thank you @rajan.shahi.543 for making me your Anupamaa … zindagi bhar ye karz nahi utaar paoongi @ashwinkverma for being the kind of a husband every woman needs to have! I love you Team #Anupamaa - @each and every member of our unit THANK YOU To everyone who has shown so much love to Anupamaa - Thank u for your constant support @alpanabuch19 @kedaraashish love u guys @vijayganguly @gangulirajani for being the best @brandnbuzz @thepranilonly thank u for always looking out for me."

Take a look at her post here-

As soon as this post was up on the internet, fans and friends flooded Rupali's comment section and congratulated her for receiving this recognition. Alpana Buch wrote, "Proud of you...you deserved this," Jaswir Kaur commented, "Many Many Congratulations," Aashish K.N Mehrotra wrote, "Wohooo," Gaurav Khanna commented, "Congratulations," Sagar Parekh wrote, "Wohooo congratulations" whereas Delnaaz Irani, Aneri Vajani and more also reacted to this post. Rupali Ganguly's professional front: Rupali Ganguly made her television debut in 2000 with a show named Sukanya. She later starred in several popular shows such as Sanjivani, Bhabhi, and many more. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and was a part of the show from 2004 to 2006. Rupali has also featured in Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

