Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly is all smiles as she celebrates Holi with Ashwin K Verma and son Rudransh; PICS

Rupali Ganguly, popularly known as Anupamaa, never skips a chance to share glimpses of her personal life with her fans. Despite having an erratic schedule, the actress has maintained an active social media presence and often shares pictures, videos, and interesting reels on her Instagram account. Her fans are also curious to know about her daily errands and her whereabouts. Today as we celebrate the auspicious festival of Holi, Rupali too is having a fun time with her family.

Rupali Gangly celebrates Holi with family:

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Anupamaa actress shared several pictures a few hours ago. In these pictures, the actress is seen celebrating Holi with her husband Ashwin K Verma and son Rudransh and is all smiles as she poses with them for the pictures. Sharing these happy snaps, Rupali wished her fans 'Happy Holi and penned an interesting caption and wrote, "Designer kapdon wali nahi …Puraane kapdon wali dhamaal Holi HAPPYYY HOLIIII."

Take a look at their PICS here-

Rupali Ganguly's professional front:

Rupali Ganguly made her television debut in 2000 with a show named Sukanya. She later starred in several popular shows such as Sanjivani, Bhabhi, and many more. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and was a part of the show from 2004 to 2006. Rupali has also featured in Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

About Anupamaa:

Rupali has been a part of Anupamma since its inception and is impressing the audience with her impeccable acting prowess. Anupamaa always ranks at the top spot in the BARC TRP chart owing to its strong and relatable content. The show airs on Star Plus every day at 10 PM. Along with Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa M Chakraborty in pivotal roles. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna play Anupamaa and Anuj. The show airs on Star Plus every day at 10 PM.

