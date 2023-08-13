Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly joins the trend of ‘Badal Barsa Bijuli’; Take a look

Rupali Ganguly, a renowned Indian actress, is celebrated for her versatile talent and impactful performances in the entertainment industry. Badal Barsa Bijuli is a catchy song that has taken over, with celebrities and content creators alike showcasing their dance moves. Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly joins the trend of "Badal Barsa Bijuli'' and adds her unique touch, stealing the spotlight. Her participation in the trend showcases her fun and energetic side, capturing attention in an entertaining manner. You can watch her engaging take on the trend and enjoy the lively moment.

Check out Rupali Ganguly's Instagram post here:

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa has pleasantly surprised her fans with a captivating Instagram reel. The seasoned actress, who holds a central role in the series from its very beginning, took to social media to share a joyous dance video featuring her co-star Alpana Buch.

In the reel, Ganguly teams up with her on-screen mother-in-law, portrayed by Alpana Buch aka Baa. Together, they groove to the catchy beats of the trending song 'Badal Barsa Bijuli,' sung by Aananda Karki and Prashna Shakya.

Ganguly exudes sheer elegance as she adorns a grey saree adorned with delicate floral motifs, perfectly complemented by a vibrant yellow blouse. Meanwhile, Buch enchants in a saree adorned with enchanting shades of blue and green.

Rupali Ganguli captioned the video and wrote, “This one is dedicated to our Nepal ke Shaan on the sets, @gulshanshah15 and @bhim_karki…” She tagged Alpana Buch in the Instagram reel.

Rupali Ganguli’s success story

Rupali Ganguly's success story is a fusion of talent, determination, and adaptability. Her ability to capture the essence of her characters and bring them to life has endeared her to audiences across generations.

Rupali's entry into the entertainment world was marked by her debut in the television serial Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where she portrayed the beloved character Monisha Sarabhai. The show gained immense popularity and established her as a household name.

Ganguli showcased her versatility by taking on roles in serials like Kahiin To Hoga, Bhabhi, and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. In 2020, Rupali returned to television with the lead role in the show Anupamaa. She gained an immense fan following with this lead role, showcasing a strong yet relatable character.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, August 4: Anupama won't interfere between Barkha and Ankush's fight