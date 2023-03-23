Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly looks beautiful in a red outfit as she creates a reel on 'Apun Bola' song; Watch

Actress Rupali Ganguly has won millions of hearts after portraying the lead role in Rajan Shahi-produced show Anupamaa. The actress has become a household name with her powerful acting and presence in the show. Audiences have loved and appreciated her character, right from the beginning of the show. The story revolves around a middle-aged woman named Anupamaa, who tries to create an identity in society after her husband's betrayal.

Rupali Ganguly's reel:

This 45-year-old actress is quite active on her social media and keeps posting pictures and videos from her personal as well as professional life.





Recently, Rupali took to her Instagram and posted a funny reel. In the latest reel, Rupali is seen wearing a red poncho along with black trousers and lip-syncing on the 'Apun Bola' song from the film Josh starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai.

About Rupali's career

Rupali Ganguly started his career in 2000 with a show named Sukanya. She has been part of several popular shows like Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Bhabhi, Parvarrish, and many more. This talented actress has also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 1 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

Speaking about her personal life, Rupali is married to Ashwin K Verma, and the couple is blessed with a son Reyaansh.

