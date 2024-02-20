Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Rituraj K Singh's sudden and unexpected demise has come as a shock to the industry. The actor passed away aged 59 due to cardiac arrest. Known for his memorable performances in films and several television shows, he earned himself fame and popularity. Rituraj was recently seen essaying the role of Yashpal in Anupamaa. Mourning his loss, Rupali Ganguly penned a long note on social media.

Rupali Ganguly offers condolences to Rituraj Singh

Sharing a few snaps of Rituraj from the show Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly expressed her heartfelt condolences. She also mentioned being a student to him and feeling honored to share screen with him. Remembering Yashpal sir to Anupamaa, Rupali wrote, "Dear Rituraj Sir,

It was an honour to share screen space with you … like an enthusiastic student getting to learn her favorite subject from a teacher who has taught many others."

She continued, "I was overjoyed … You said you had seen my work and yet I wanted to prove to you that I could earn my place in the frame standing next to one of the legends of television whom I had watched growing up … your all knowing smile after our scenes and your words of encouragement was like a report card to me … I was thrilled by your kind words … but there was so much more to learn Sir …."

Advertisement

"These pictures I had taken of you when you wore the chef cap … I was tardy in sending it to you … never thought these would be put up here as a remembrance….Your life stories ,quirky sense of humour, immense knowledge about world cinema and your talent shall always be remembered Thank you for being Yashpal Sir to my Anupamaa ..Thank you for the words that left an indelible mark… Rupali May you find peace Om Shanti," Rupali added.

Have a look at the post:

For the uninitiated, Rituraj K Singh also appeared in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Trideviyaan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and many others.

ALSO READ: Rituraj Singh passes away: Did you know actor worked with Irrfan Khan on this cult daily soap?