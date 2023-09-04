Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, Nishi Saxena and Ashlesha Savant bring back 'Gangnam style' trend with flair; Watch

Anupamaa has been one of the most loved daily soaps on Indian Television screens. The show has been entertaining the audience for over three years now. Anupamaa star cast's off-screen camaraderie has always been evident on social media and fans too shower love on them. Led by the immensely talented Rupali Ganguly in the lead role, the cast has formed strong bonds beyond their on-screen characters. Rupali, Nishi Saxena, Ashlesha Savant, Sagar Parekh and others have created a close-knit family off-camera and are often seen sharing memorable moments on social media.

Nishi Saxena shares new reel:

A few hours ago, Nishi Saxena, who essays the role of Dimpy in Anupamaa, took to her social media handle and shared a new video with Rupali Ganguly and Ashlesha Savant (who essays the role of Barkha) In this clip, the trio is seen grooving to the iconic song 'Gangnam Style' with flair. Sharing this video, Nishi captioned, "Desi Gangnam! Special thanks to @virajkpr for recording this." Fans in the comment section have applauded the trio's performance and have dropped amazing compliments.

Watch Rupali, Nishi and Ashlesha's video here-

Recently, Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa hit a milestone of 1000 successful episodes and a grand celebration was held at the sets of the show. The entire cast and crew along with the producer and his mother gathered together to congratulate each other on this glory. A cake-cutting ceremony was held with the makers and the actors elated by the show’s massive success. The entire team Anupamaa is on cloud nine as this definitely a big moment for them as not every show manages to entertain the audience for so many years and achieves the glory of 1000 episodes.

About Anupamaa:

Anupamaa is among the most popular daily soap which has garnered a huge fan following. Anupamaa's several dialogues were viral on social media and she continuously receives applause for her dialogue delivery. Along with Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne and more in pivotal roles. The show's shocking twists and turns have hooked a massive number of viewers and it also ranks number one on most of TRP reports. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has THIS to say about her 'fight' with co-actor Sudhanshu Pandey