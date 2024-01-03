Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly on being featured on PM Narendra Modi’s page: ‘I think I just died that day’

Rupali Ganguly has become a household name with her character of Anupamaa in the popular television drama, Anupamaa. Owing to the TV serial's popularity, the actors Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna were featured in a Diwali campaign that was promoted on Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi's page. Now, in a conversation with India Today, the actress shared her excitement and how grateful she is to be a part of the serial.

Rupali Ganguly on featuring on Prime Minister's page

Rupali Ganguly took to social media to share the ad campaign and shared her gratitude. Now, in the interview, the actress mentioned what was her reaction when she was approached to be a part of the campaign. "When I got the chance to be a part of the cause of 'vocal for local', I was thrilled. Just to be associated with something that he believes in so deeply. Also, for him to share the video on his page, I think I just died that day (laughs)," said Rupali Ganguly.

Check out the campaign featuring Rupali Ganguly here:

The Anupamaa actress shared why it was a big moment for her and how grateful she is to the serial. She said, "He shared it on his page, so he must have seen my face. And that's such a big thing for me. And I must thank my show Anupamaa for giving me this platform to reach greater heights. I still can't believe that it happened to me. Honestly, I sometimes go back to his page and see the video. It's really a big moment for me, and I will always be grateful for it."

Rupali Ganguly also added that she wishes that the Prime Minister had seen her show. "I sometimes do think, and at least hope that he has seen Anupamaa. That would be the biggest achievement," concluded the actress.

Rupali Ganguly on Anupamaa's popularity

Talking about the popularity of the show and her character, Ganguly shared, "The show has been loved all across and has even brought so many awards and accolades for me. Whenever I meet people, the kind of love they pour on me is heartening, something that I had not even dreamt of."

About the campaign

It was a Diwali campaign that promoted the concept of 'vocal for local'. The video shows Rupali Ganguly inside the kitchen preparing sweets for the Festival of Lights. She shares that in today's social media age, everyone is a storyteller, and how she would want to promote the people in her lives on social media. Then she goes around supervising Diwali decorations and takes pictures to upload them on social media to promote the businesses.

The video also shows Gaurav Khanna dressed in traditional. As Rupali Ganguly compliments him, he shares where he got the kurta from and they take a selfie to promote the tailors of their outfits. Toward the end of the video, the message urges everyone to celebrate Diwali by shopping locally. At the end of the video, a message shows, "Thankful to team Anupamaa and Star Plus for helping spread the message of Vocal for Local."

Earlier, the actress shared the campaign on her social media handle and wrote, "Jai Bharat. NaMo NaMo #VocalForLocal So so so proud. mera actor banna sarthak ho gaya Thank u." The actress' brother Vijay Ganguly and other celebrities poured congratulatory messages for her.

