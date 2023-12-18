Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly pens emotional note as she mourns death of her pet dog Gabbar: ‘Till we meet again’

Rupali Ganguly, who is winning hearts with her performance in the popular daily soap Anupamaa, recently got emotional as her pet dog Gabbar breathed his last. She shared a video montage featuring herself with the cute creature she adopted a while ago. Rupali is often seen advocating for taking care of stray dogs and adopting Indie breeds.

Rupali Ganguly gets emotional on pet dog Gabbar’s death

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Rupali Ganguly posted a reel wherein she is seen sharing heartwarming moments with her late pet dog Gabbar Ganguly. In one of the frames, she is spotted rubbing his tummy playfully as he waits for her outside the sets of her show. Rupali is also seen giving a bath and head massage to Gabbar. The actress also uploaded a picture of her celebrating Christmas with her pet child.

In the caption space, Rupali informed her fans and followers about the unfortunate news of Gabbar’s demise. She wrote an emotional note that read, “Gabbar Ganguly… Till we meet again my precious Bacchhaa…. Thank you for adopting me. Thank you for choosing to come into our lives.”

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram post:

Rupali Ganguly’s co-star Sudhanshu Pandey also extended his condolences. He dropped a picture with the dog and penned, “My first love on Anupamaa sets, Gabbar passed away this morning. Om shanti.”

Rupali, who is known for her love for dogs recently adopted a new puppy which she named Kachori Kumari Verma after getting suggestions from her fans and followers. In an appreciation post, the actress wrote, “Thank you so much each and everyone who sent names and suggestions… They were superb and some of them extremely innovative… gona compile a list and keep for future reference… Cupid , Dil , Dumpling were strong contenders but our love for Kachori won.”

About Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly entered the world of acting at age seven with her father, Anil Ganguly’s film Saaheb in 1985. She made her television debut with Sukanya in 2000 after which she was noticed for her appearance in Sanjivani and Bhabhi. Rupali rose to fame with her role of Monisha in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She is presently doing cult TV drama Anupamaa alongside an ensemble cast that includes Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma.

