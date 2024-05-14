Rupali Ganguly is recognized for her powerful performance on Rajan Shahi produced Anupamaa, where she is essaying the role of the main lead character. The actress has garnered immense love and affection for her character on the show, which is relatable for housewives all over India.

The actress recently gained attention for her decision to join a political party in India, believing that her involvement could make a positive impact on society. During a recent interview with India Forums, she opened up about her journey into motherhood, describing the labor pain as a valuable experience.

Why did Rupali Ganguly call her labor pain precious?

Rupali, a cherished actress of the Nation, is also a loving mother to a ten-year-old son. During a recent interview with the mentioned publication, she expressed her gratitude for every moment of her labor pain. The doctors had informed her that conceiving naturally was not possible, and she would have to consider IVF or other methods.

Shedding light on it further she said, "However, when I conceived Rudransh naturally, I always wanted a normal delivery. It was because I wanted to experience labor pain. Every minute of my labor pain was precious."

Furthermore, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress goes on to elaborate on her emotions, stating that she desired to fully embrace and savor each moment of the labor pain, as she wanted to wholeheartedly relish the experience.

Recalling her experience of labor pain, Ganguly stated that she bore the pain for almost nine hours straight, as it started at 11 am in the morning and she got admitted to hospital at around 8 pm.

“Pehli bar kisi ne dekha hoga ke aurat ro bhi rahi hai aur hass bhi rahi hai. It was because maine kabhi socha nahi tha ke main labor pain experience karungi (For the first time people must have seen a woman crying and laughing at the same time. It was because I’ve never thought that I would experience the labor pain in my life),” Rupali added. Following this she thanked God for giving her this experience.

Later she mentioned that the definition of love at first sight came true for her when she saw her son, Rudransh for the first time.

More about Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is a sincere actress who is garnering laurels for her excellent performance in Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa. In the show, the actress portrays the role of Anupamaa, a middle-aged woman who has seen many setbacks in her life because of her family. Finally, she decides to live for herself. With her courage, Rupali brings life to the character.

Previously Rupali has been a part of many big projects, some of them are Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Ek Packet Umeed, and she also participated in Salman Khan’s hosted Bigg Boss season 1.

