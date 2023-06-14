Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly recreates video on trending song with on-screen Guru maa aka Apara Mehta; Watch

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly gained tremendous popularity after her stint in this hit show. The actress has been a part of the show since its inception and has received immense love for her character and acting mettle. Rupali is loved for her on-screen and off-screen as well and receives praise for her down-to-earth behavior. She is connected with her fans on social media and often shares interesting videos and pictures with her fans.

Rupali Ganguly's new video:

A few hours ago, Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle and shared a reel with her on-screen Guru maa aka Apara Mehta. In this clip, Rupali and Apara are seen performing the hook step on the viral song 'Baharla Ha Madhumas.' The two are seen grooving in a vanity van and enjoying as they create a reel together.

Sharing this clip, Rupali Ganguly wrote, "GuruMaa and AnupaMaa The Marathi genes in me rejoiced at lip syncing to a Marathi song - although late for the trend And It is a sheer delight to share screen space with this wonderful woman and stellar performer ,Aparaji - you are a legend."

Watch Rupali Ganguly's video here-

Celebs react:

As soon as this video was up on the internet, fans and friends flooded the comment section of the post and praised the actresses. Apara Mehta also dropped a comment on this post and wrote, "It is a complete pleasure to perform with you dear Rupali... You are 1 of the few actors i genuinely love for the art and your performance can make other to up their game. Please remain the humble natural person that you are. God bless you. (heart emoticon)" Jaswir Kaur commented, "So cute Both of you," and Delnaaz Irani also dropped heart emoticons on this reel.

About Anupamaa:

Anupamaa premiered on July 13, 2020, along with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant and others in pivotal roles. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

